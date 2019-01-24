AmLaw 200 Law Firm Brown Rudnick Selects iManage Security Policy Manager to Meet Client Demands and Data Compliance Regulations

Controlling access to content through need-to-know security will help global law firm to meet client demands

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Brown Rudnick LLP – a leading law firm representing clients from around the world in high-stakes litigation and transactions with over 250 lawyers in key financial centers, including New York, London, Paris, Boston, Irvine and Washington, DC – has chosen iManage Security Policy Manager to better protect sensitive documents and emails within iManage Work . The choice of Security Policy Manager helps Brown Rudnick meet client demands with regards to need-to-know security and its compliance goals under recent regulatory frameworks like GDPR that focus on data privacy and protection.



“GDPR applies to processing and maintaining personal data even beyond the EU's borders,” said Jim Darsigny, Chief Information Officer, Brown Rudnick. “We apply GDPR principles across our entire organization, both in the EU and in the US.”

iManage Security Policy Manager manages global security policies – including need-to-know access, content segregation, ethical walls and barriers – at scale, to meet today’s modern security threats and client and regulatory demands, without sacrificing organization productivity.

“There’s a tightrope to walk between security and convenience and Security Policy Manager does an excellent job of walking that line,” added Darsigny. “We can introduce a much higher level of control over our workspaces in iManage Work without system performance slowdowns that would unduly burden our legal teams or get in the way of effectively servicing our clients.”

Brown Rudnick also expects to derive significant value from Security Policy Manager’s sophisticated audit trail and reporting functionality. “Security Policy Manager makes it easy for us to demonstrate to regulatory authorities or clients how we address access control and data segregation,” said Darsigny. “The ease of responding to regulatory audits convinced me that iManage had put a lot of thought into Security Policy Manager and really understood the challenges that law firms have to deal with and address in the era of GDPR.”

“As entities like the EU and even states like California adopt stricter privacy regulations and associated penalties, professional services firms must quickly apply more sophisticated controls and be able to demonstrate compliance,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “With the addition of iManage Security Policy Manager, Brown Rudnick will benefit even more from an integrated platform unifying productivity tools like document and email management with granular security and governance. The iManage platform will enable the firm’s staff to work productively while the system manages security unobtrusively.”

