Identiv Announces Additions of Industry Leaders to Drive Physical Access Security Business Expansion

Scott Sieracki Appointed VP of Sales, Mary Grace (MG) Karch Joins as Director of Federal Sales, and Edward MacBeth Appointed VP of Strategic Accounts and European Sales

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced Scott Sieracki as the new Vice President of Sales of the Premises Security executive leadership team at Identiv. In his new role, Mr. Sieracki will manage all sales operations for the Identiv physical access business. Mr. Sieracki joined Identiv as a result of the Viscount Systems acquisition earlier this month, where he was CEO.

Mr. Sieracki brings to Identiv sales and business leadership expertise across the industry, including leadership at transformational companies such as Open Options and Quantum Secure (now part of HID), and industry stalwarts Tyco and Software House/Sensormatic (now part of Tyco), where he exceeded revenue and EBITDA goals during each of his years of leadership.

In addition to expanding sales of the Viscount business lines of Freedom, Liberty, and Enterphone™ MESH, Mr. Sieracki will assume leadership of Identiv’s North American Sales, Federal Sales, Sales Operations, Inside Sales, Sales Engineering, and Distribution Sales teams. His responsibility will span the full scope of Viscount’s software-defined access control platforms, as well as Identiv’s physical security solutions encompassing the 3VR video analytics platform, Hirsch Velocity access control, and TS access readers and access cards.

“Scott shares Identiv’s vision for the industry and for our company. His depth of industry knowledge combined with his leadership role across what is now the industry’s strongest and most complete range of solutions positions us for continued growth across federal and local governments, as well as the enterprise and SMB markets, both domestically and worldwide,” said Steve Humphreys, CEO of Identiv. “Mr. Sieracki’s background allows him to immediately accelerate our physical security business, as well as contribute to the success of Identiv overall as a key leader within our executive team.”

Reporting to Mr. Sieracki, Mary Grace “MG” Karch has joined Identiv as Director of Federal Sales, working with the team to expand the company’s penetration beyond the dozens of agencies that Hirsch Velocity and TS Readers are already serving worldwide. The addition of the Freedom product line positions Identiv as the only provider of two out of the four 13.02-approved security solutions for the federal government, the most advanced, efficient, locally-hosted, and cloud-based FICAM topology. Building on this leading position, Ms. Karch brings her track record as a senior business development executive and sales leader with over 25 years of experience identifying and closing enterprise federal and state government IT and security modernization programs. Ms. Karch has driven the adoption of intelligent video analytics and integrated situation management platforms during her tenure with companies such as ObjectVideo, Pelco, and NICE. In January 2017, Ms. Karch was named in the FedHealthIT Top 100 list.

Edward MacBeth will continue to lead International Sales, Strategic Accounts, the Cisco strategic partnership, and strategic programs across Identiv as VP of Strategic Accounts and European Sales. With over 20 years of experience in technology sales, business development, and marketing, Mr. MacBeth has developed and executed go-to-market strategies that include direct selling, OEM, systems integrators, VAD/VAR, and strategic partnerships.

“This world-class team leading our physical security business enables Identiv to accelerate our revenue growth and our ability to capture new customers and industry influencers, as well as to expand our business within our existing base of customers and partners,” added Mr. Humphreys. “Mr. Sieracki, Ms. Karch, and Mr. MacBeth will be executing together going forward to build our business as the progressive, leading-edge, customer-focused platform we now have from both a product and now from an organizational and core expertise perspective.”

