Lever Continues Rapid Growth With Addition of Toronto Office

Lever’s Second Location Will Serve Current and Future East Coast and International Customers; Enable Lever to Tap New Talent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lever , the company transforming the way organizations hire, announces it will open a second office this year. The new office will be located in Toronto, enabling Lever to better support the hyper growth in North America and also scale international customer growth. Lever, headquartered in San Francisco since its founding in 2012, will also use its Canadian location to tap into an innovative pool of engineering and sales talent in support of the company’s ongoing product and go to market initiatives.



“Opening our second office is a major milestone for Lever and is indicative of our continued growth as well as increasing market opportunities in the recruiting software and talent acquisition space,” said Sarah Nahm, CEO, Lever. “We’re excited to be a part of Toronto’s growing tech community. Toronto was the clear choice for Lever, due to proximity to our customers, the size and quality of the local talent pool, its positive business climate, and perhaps most importantly, its alignment with our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Lever has begun to actively hire for the office with the plan of ending 2019 with over 65 employees spanning the company’s sales, success, product, engineering, people and IT teams.

Lever is currently in the process of identifying office space in Toronto that matches the working style of its team. Key attributes will be an open floor plan, technology-enabled conference rooms and common areas that facilitate the exchange of ideas and socialization.

“Sourcing, nurturing and hiring talent remains the top business imperative for companies of all sizes, irrespective of industry or geographic location,” continued Nahm. “Our growth to date has been based on our ability to solve this problem and we will continue to expand and innovate to meet the needs of our customers all over the world.”

Lever has made a name for itself in San Francisco, being named the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the SF Business Times, and a top place to work in the United States and a Best Place to Work in Tech and Best Place to Work for Women by Fortune. Lever intends to bring this commitment to culture and diversity and inclusion to the Toronto office as well.

Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite unifies organizations to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever was founded in 2012 in San Francisco. The company has raised more than $73 million in funding from Adams Street Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Redpoint Ventures, and Correlation Ventures among others. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 2,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. With an overall gender ratio of 50:50, Lever is also fiercely committed to building a team culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

