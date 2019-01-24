REGI U.S. INC. And Its Subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc., and Northern Illinois University Collaborate on 3D Industrial Printing of RadMax Expander Design

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") (OTCQB: RGUS), The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax), are pleased to announce today the collaboration with the Northern Illinois University College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (NIU-CEET) for the 3D metal printing of a fully functional RadMax expander.



During the collaboration, NIU will produce 3D metal printed components to be used in the construction of a fully functional RadMax refrigerant gas expander prototype. This device will then be compared to those manufactured via traditional methods in the areas of production speed, cost, weight, parts count, strength, performance and overall efficiency. The objective is to understand the capabilities and potential role of 3D printing in RadMax’s long-term manufacturing strategy.

Paul Porter, RadMax’s Chief Technology Officer, stated, “The ability to 3D print complete devices and associated components offers the opportunity to increase production speed, reduce weight and parts count while maintaining strength and overall performance for end users. The capability to 3D print will also shorten product development timelines by dramatically reducing the time and cost of manufacturing and testing new concepts and designs in current and future RadMax devices.”

Under the direction of Dr. Federico Sciammarella, Associate Professor and Interim Chair, Mechanical Engineering, NIU is learning industries additive manufacturing requirements and growing its portfolio in 3D metal printing. Aside from his research in process monitoring in metal 3D printing, Dr. Sciammarella is also planning to transfer this experience into the classroom.

According to Dr. Sciammarella, “Understanding Industry’s requirements for rapid prototyping help us prepare future graduates in this discipline assuring a trained employee pool as the technology evolves. This collaboration is in perfect alignment with our mission as a department and college and fits to what we do best, which is creating functional engineers that are ready for the future. We are very thankful for forward-thinking companies like RadMax for providing us the opportunity to show our value.”

The collaborative project is the idea of RadMax’s military and aerospace applications consultant, James Metzger, who has been promoting with the military, the additive manufacturing concept as a way to reduce parts inventory and enhance field readiness of military equipment.

Mr. Metzger commented, “This collaboration will lead to new and innovative products not possible with traditional manufacturing that are stronger, lighter and more reliable.”

NIU worked with the preliminary expander design and has already resulted in parts consolidation to facilitate printing, and understanding digital information transferred for integration. The initial collaboration is expected to run through 2019 and result in the production of a fully functional gas expander as well as the redesign of various components to reduce costs and increase performance.

The RadMax gas expander is being developed to replace pressure regulation and other throttling type valves currently used in air conditioning / refrigeration, natural gas, steam and other pressurized gas applications. A positive displacement device, the RadMax gas expander is capable of capturing a portion of the original gas compression energy normally lost by the throttling process and convert it into torque, which in turn can be used to generate electricity or power other shaft driven devices.

RadMax Technologies is actively soliciting Industry collaboration partners to develop gas expander products for specific use applications. The Company encourages investors and interested parties to follow its progress on their website: www.radmaxtech.com.

ABOUT NIU

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and product development company that is designing, developing and proving a family of smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient rotary engines, compressors, pumps and gas expanders for civilian, commercial and government applications. Our focus is on developing advanced devices that reduce carbon footprint, reduce device size, weight and parts counts, and increase fuel and manufacturing efficiencies. Based on our innovative and patented RadMax axial van-type technology, our devices are designed for high output to weight ratio and are easily scalable from small to very large. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release regarding the business of RadMax Technologies, Inc. and REGI U.S, Inc. (together the “Companies’”) which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Companies' control. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Regi U.S., Inc.

Michael Urso, CEO

(509) 474-1040

info@radmaxtech.com

7520 N. Market St. STE # 10

Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Eversull, President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

972-571-1624

jack@theeversullgroup.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.