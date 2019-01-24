Funko Wins 2018 Toy Line of the Year

For fifth consecutive year Pop! collectible company awarded prestigious Diamond Gem

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, a leading pop culture consumer products company, and its celebrated Pop! line was named 2018 Toy Line of the Year by Diamond Comic Distributors. This year’s award marks the fifth consecutive year Funko has been named Toy Line of the Year.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re humbled and honored to be recognized by the industry for the fifth year in a row,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “The real winners are my colleagues at Funko who come into work each day with the push and passion to create the highest quality products that delight our fan base.”

The winners are selected by comic book specialty retailers and celebrated within the comic book industry to honor annual sales success.

“Comic book specialty shops have always been huge supporters of Funko Pop!, so it’s no surprise that retailers voted the product line once again for a Gem Award as their top toy product,” said Diamond’s VP of Purchasing, Tim Lenaghan. “Funko has consistently delivered sales successes for comic shop retailers and their stores.”

Funko Pop! was introduced in 2010 at San Diego Comic Con and has grown into Funko’s most popular consumer product line.

