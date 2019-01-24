Sumo Logic Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Pioneer in Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics Builds on Corporate Momentum, Recognized by Employees and Community for Workplace Culture and Environment of Trust and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today announced it has been honored by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology . To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work analyzed responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Sumo Logic ranked #22 on the list of small-medium businesses, based on employee survey responses anonymously rating their employers.

/EIN News/ -- “Sumo Logic is revolutionizing analytics for the digital era, providing the leading machine data analytics platform to empower the people who power modern business. And while we are incredibly proud of our technology, we are most proud of the community of passionate, talented individuals that create massive impact and value for our customers,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO, Sumo Logic. “We strive to create the organizational conditions for talented individuals to thrive. We want our employees to reflect on their time at Sumo Logic with great pride and know it was a game-changer in their professional careers. Being included on this prestigious list is a proud moment for us and terrific validation that we are on the right path in building a legendary company.”

To cultivate an inspiring and inclusive culture, as well as help shape the next generation of technology workers, Sumo Logic actively partners with several organizations including Girls Who Code, The Posse Foundation and Girl Geek X. The company is also a proud sponsor of Superposition II, a hackathon geared toward middle- and high school-aged students interested in computer science and engineering. This sense of purpose-driven work stems from Sumo Logic’s five core values: “Learning Culture,” “Work with Heart,” “One Single Agenda,” “Bring Light to Dark” and “We’re In It with Our Customers.” These pillars serve as guideposts, resulting in a culture that emphasizes people first, last and always.

“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”

This award comes on the heels of a number of accolades for Sumo Logic that are helping to cement its position as a legendary company and category leader in continuous intelligence, including: Forbes Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year, the JMP Securities’ 2018 Hot 100 and Wealthfront’s Career-Launching Companies List for 2019.



The company is actively recruiting for a variety of global positions in product management, customer success, marketing, engineering and sales. To learn more about employment opportunities at Sumo Logic, visit the careers page .

Methodology

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,600 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

