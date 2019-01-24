PUMA, CV90 MKIV, KF41 LYNX & ASCOD to be Discussed at the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

SMi's 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

SMi are proud to announce the brochure & agenda are released for Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference on 20th-21st May 2019 in Prague.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month the Czech Ministry of Defence announced the four shortlisted candidates to replace its Army’s BVP-2 tracked armoured IFV Infantry Fighting Vehicle including PUMA, CV90 MKIV, KF41 LYNX and ASCOD.This contract will be the largest single military purchase for the Czech Armed Forces, as they strive to modernise their land forces by 2026.As the 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference returns to Prague in May, delegates will have the opportunity to meet, network and hear from key end users and suppliers of these four shortlisted platforms:1) PUMA & German Army:Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army, will be presenting: German Land Forces and The Capabilities to Deal with Future Threats.2) CV90 MKIV & FMV:Brigadier General Mikael Frisell, Director Land Systems, FMV, will be presenting: Swedish Armoured Capabilities and The Evolution of The CC 9040.3) KF41 LYNX & Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh:Mr Oliver Mittelsdorf, Senior Vice President Sales Tracked Vehicles and Turrets, Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh - presentation title TBC.4) ASCOD & Spanish MoD:Colonel Jose María González Casado, Pizarro Program Manager, National Armament Directorate, Spanish MoD, will be presenting: Assessing Spain's Current Pizarro Programme: operational requirements and future developments.Plus, there will be several senior-led presentations from the Czech Armed Forces, including Major General Jaromir Zuna, 1st Deputy Chief of General Staff on their developing capabilities. The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download, please visit http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2019 remains the key calendar date for anyone within the armoured vehicle domain. For those interested in attending, there is a £400 Early Bird which will expire on 31st January 2019.Places can be reserved at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference20th-21st May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: PSM and Rheinmetall DefenceSponsors: CMI, IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Microflown AVISA, Soucy InternationalFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Shannon Cargan on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email scargan@smi-online.co.uk-end-About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



