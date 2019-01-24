dynaCERT Appoints Mr. Frank Klees, Former Ontario Cabinet Minister, to Advisory Board

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Klees to the Advisory Board of the Company. Mr. Klees will serve as an advisor to the Company as it expands its role globally in the war against Greenhouse Gas Emissions with its made-in-Ontario Carbon Emission Reduction Technology.



“I am looking forward to working with the dynaCERT team as they position the company to play a major role in helping the Ontario government to achieve its Carbon Emission Reduction target” said Klees. “The Company’s HydraGEN™ Technology has proven to reduce harmful emissions by as much as 50% and particulate matter by up to 65% in the “heavy-duty vehicles” similar to that which the government has targeted in its Environment Plan.”

Mr. Klees’ extensive experience and track record in government and the private sector makes him an ideal tactical advisor to the Company. Mr. Klees served five terms as a Progressive Conservative Member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario from 1995 to 2014. He served in various senior positions including Minister of Transportation, Minister of Tourism, Chief Government Whip, Deputy House Leader, Vice Chair of the Select Committee on the Proposed Transaction of the TMX Group and the London Stock Exchange Group. Over the course of 19 years as an elected politician, Mr. Klees established strong and trusted working relationships with numerous levels of provincial and federal government.

Mr. Klees has extensive business experience in the energy sector, financial services and real estate development. He was a co-founder and Executive Vice President of Municipal Gas Corporation, served as Corporate Director and Member of the Audit Committee and the Governance Committee of Universal Energy Ltd. and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Rockwool North America since 2003. Mr. Klees is a senior advisor to numerous public and private enterprises and provides business development, government relations and strategic planning advisory services.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Klees to the Company’s Advisory Board” said Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT. “His decades of intimate experience with the political landscape in Ontario will be of great value to dynaCERT shareholders especially with regards to doing business with the various levels of government in Ontario and across the country.”

Mr. Klees will be joining Mr. Marc Bertrand former CEO of MegaBrands, Michael Christodoulou former President of Cummins Diesel Canada and Shmuel Farhi CEO of Fahri Development on the dynaCERT Advisory Board.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

/EIN News/ -- On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@ dynaCERT .com



