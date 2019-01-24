Uptick Newswire Hosts BioLargo, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss the Company’s Outlook for 2019 and Share its 2018 Milestones

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO ) (“The Company”), a developer of sustainable science and technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company. Dennis Calvert, the President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc., talked with Stock Day’s Everett Jolly.



Jolly began the interview by inquiring about the Company’s milestones for 2018. Calvert explained that the Company’s product, Odor-No-More, broke over $1 million in revenue, and that they also signed one of the leading companies in the waste handling industry. Between revenue and grants, the Company generated nearly $2 million for 2018.

Calvert also shared that $1 million was raised in working capital for their recently acquired stem cell therapy technology SkinDiscTM, which as a direct investment doesn’t require subsidy by the corporate office. Another milestone included the Company’s engineering group, which experienced instrumental growth during the 4th quarter of 2018.

Calvert also explained the company’s expectations for 2019, “In a blink, we could go to $300,000 per month or more in revenue.” Calvert explained that the Company is positioned well to achieve this and simply needs to keep growing steadily. He also shared that their current products have grown to a point where they are ready for partners, such as distributors or acquisitions. “We’re shifting away from let’s do it ourselves,” said Calvert.

Calvert then explained how the Company will maintain its cash flow. “We made a major shift at the end of the year. We made some cutbacks in the R&D budget and staff and redirected it into a decidedly commercial track to reduce our burn rate and focus on getting through these pilots that are sponsored with grants,” said Calvert.

To close the interview Jolly asked Calvert why investors should take a look at BioLargo Inc. for 2019. Calvert stated, “We’ve got revolutionary technology that is destined to rise to the top.” He shared that the Company has demonstrated its commercial viability and has the potential to experience rapid growth. Looking forward, Calvert expressed his excitement for what lays ahead, and further shared that the key is to properly capitalize and get the infrastructure in place.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS", a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

