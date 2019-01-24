Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2019-2025 Featuring Abbvie, Amgen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson & Pfizer

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market (By Type - Biologics, Biosimilars, NSAIDs, Analgesics, DMARDs & Glucocorticoids; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market (By Type - Biologics, Biosimilars, NSAIDs, Analgesics, DMARDs & Glucocorticoids; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market across therapeutics segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals. Market outlook for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market overall as well as across various sub-segments has been provided for the period 2018-24. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Clinical diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis have seen a turnaround with the advent of multiple antibody assays such as antibodies to citrullinated protein/peptide antigens (ACPAs). This helps in better diagnosis and management of RA with much improved overall diagnostic sensitivity. The market is also witnessing a shift towards combination therapy which manifests results.



Treatment paradigm of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis begins with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD). Patients with unsatisfactory response to these are administered with Biologics. The growth of global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market is spurred by the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increasing geriatric population and growing patient awareness about rheumatoid arthritis. However, the market faces several challenges due to the entry of Biosimilars, the high cost of treatment and issues related to insufficient insurance coverage and reimbursement.



Major industry players operating in the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market include Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Rheumatoid Arthritis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Causes

3.3 Types of RA



4. Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis & Treatment

4.1 Diagnosis

4.2 Treatment



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Molecule Type

5.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

5.2.3 Market Share by Region



6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics

6.1 Biopharmaceuticals

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Biologics

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Drug Type

6.1.3 Biosimilars

6.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 NSAIDs

6.2.3 Analgesics

6.2.4 DMARDs

6.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.5 Glucocorticoids



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 Market Share by Molecule Type

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Preference for Combination Therapies

8.1.2 Growing Demand for Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors

8.1.3 Use of Anti-ACPAs for Clinical Diagnosis

8.1.4 FDA Approval of Auto-Injector for RA

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

8.2.3 Growing Patient Awareness

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Entry of Biosimilars

8.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

8.3.3 Issues related to Insurance & Reimbursement



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Abbvie Inc.

10.2 Amgen Inc.

10.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.5 Pfizer Inc.



