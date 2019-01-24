Trident Brands Inc. Subsidiary Brain Armor® Signs NFL Hall of Famer Randy White as National Brand Ambassador

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a biotech and nutraceutical company, today announced it has signed NFL Hall of Famer Randy White as National Brand Ambassador for their premium line of brain health supplements under their Brain Armor® brand.



“We are very pleased to announce that football legend Randy White has agreed to be Brain Armor’s National Brand Ambassador. Mr. White has been a regular consumer of Brain Armor products and has experienced significant health benefits since he started supplementing on a daily basis. The entire Brain Armor family is thrilled to have Randy join our team,” says Anthony Pallante, CEO of Trident Brands.

“I am excited to be a part of the Brain Armor team,” says White. “The products have definitely made a difference in my life and I’ve never felt so strongly about how they can help all people protect and nourish their brains. For 14 years in the NFL, I banged my head on virtually every play I participated in. I only wish I would’ve had Brain Armor when I was playing football.”

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically-proven dietary supplements formulated with healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information, please view www.brain-armor.com.

About Randy White

Randy Lee White – Born January 15, 1953. Attended University of Maryland from 1971 to 1974. Played professionally for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1988. Member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1994), the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1994) and the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame

https://www.profootballhof.com/players/randy-white/

About Trident Brands Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly-traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website:

www.TridentBrands.com

www.Brain-Armor.com

Contact: Trident Brands Incorporated info@tridentbrands.com



