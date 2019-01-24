Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc., Discusses Recent Company and Industry News in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTC.QB: CIIX) ("CIIX" or the "Company"), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

The interview featuring CIIX’s CEO, current news and industry trends can be heard at https://smallcapvoice.com/1-23-19-smallcapvoice-interview-chineseinvestors-com-inc-ciix/.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. CEO, Warren Wang, called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the recent news and financial highlights for the Company for the Second Quarter of its Fiscal Year 2019. ChineseInvestors.com reported Q2FY2019 Revenues of $648,265, a 43% increase year over year. This increase was driven by stronger subscription revenues and Hemp/CBD sales revenues. Hemp and CBD sales revenues increased 8x, year-over-year.

"We are so excited to see the growth across several business fronts," stated Wang. "I know our shareholders enjoy the discussion regarding our operations and the effect they have on our current share price. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About SmallCapVoice.com. Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

About ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit ChineseInvestors.com

Subscribe and watch our video commentaries: https://www.youtube.com/user/Chinesefncom

Follow us on Twitter for real-time Company updates: https://twitter.com/ChineseFNEnglsh

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Chinesefncom;

https://www.facebook.com/Chineseinvestors.com.english

Add us on WeChat: Chinesefn or download iPhone iOS App: Chinesefn

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

227 W. Valley Blvd, #208 A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Investor Relations:

Alan Klitenic

pr@chinesefn.com

+1-214-636-2548

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

For SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.