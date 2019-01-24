Case IH Partners with Promoboxx to Power Local Digital Marketing Through Independent Dealers

Retail partnership will help agriculture stores grow their digital footprint, engage more consumers and drive in-store sales.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoboxx, the only retail marketing platform powered by brands, today announced its partnership with Case IH to activate its dealer network with marketing campaigns and content that broadens its digital presence, engages local consumers and increases in-store sales. This partnership solidifies Case IH’s confidence and investment in its independent dealer network. By providing dealers with a local marketing platform to promote the brand and its product offering, Case IH and its dealers will increase consumer engagement, foot traffic and sales near every storefront.



This year, Case IH, a company that creates innovative products and market leading agricultural solutions and services, is taking its local digital marketing efforts to a new level by making Promoboxx available to its OEM partners after receiving continuous asks for help with social media.

Case IH will use the Promoboxx tool to provide independent dealers with localized content that helps dealers drive its local consumers into their stores and results in sales. Through supporting their dealers with quality marketing and advertising content, Case IH prepares them for long-term success. On Promoboxx, brands like Case IH invite members of their dealer network to participate in both organic and paid multi-channel digital marketing campaigns using pre-configured, beautiful, brand-approved content. Dealers can customize the content for its local markets and automatically promote it to their earned and paid audiences across social, email, mobile and web channels with just a few clicks.

“Case IH believes in, invests in and supports its local retail partners,” says Mike Stella, VP of Sales at Promoboxx. “Promoboxx shares these values, and we are proud to partner with Case IH to activate its dealer network and increase local consumer engagement. We support local dealers so they can better communicate with their consumers, spend more time growing their businesses and supporting local causes that matter in their communities.”

“It’s important to us that our dealers are equipped with the tools they need to succeed,” said Sy Stevens, Case IH Marketing Communications Manager. “Promoboxx will give us a direct way to do that, so we can provide support where it counts.”



Promoboxx partners with over 90 leading brands to transform the way dealers and brands market together at the local level. By activating independent, specialty dealers with localized content and campaigns, Promoboxx creates thousands of local consumer touchpoints with a single campaign.



About Case IH

Case IH is a global leader in agricultural equipment, committed to collaborating with its customers to develop the most powerful, productive, reliable equipment - designed to meet today’s agricultural challenges. With headquarters in the United States, Case IH has a network of dealers and distributors that operates in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://www.caseih.com/northamerica/en-us/home.

About Promoboxx

Promoboxx is the only retail marketing platform, powered by brands, that enables national manufacturing brands to connect, manage, and market through their entire retail channel. With Promoboxx, brands activate independent, specialty retailers with localized content and campaigns that engage consumers, extend brand reach, and increase local sales -- creating thousands of local consumer touchpoints with a single campaign. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Promoboxx partners with over 90 leading brands -- including Chevrolet, GE Appliances, New Balance, and The North Face -- and with over 3,000,000 retailer campaigns shared, we are transforming the way retailers and brands market together at the local level. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.



