Verto Analytics Announces Liz Musch as New Board Chair, and Steve Farella and Sami Ahvenniemi as New Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verto Analytics (Verto) announced today its board of directors and investors have nominated independent director Liz Musch to become the next chair of the Verto board of directors, effective today. Liz Musch has been a member of Verto Analytics’ board of directors since August 2017.



Musch was a long-time executive at Ipsos, acting as the global CEO of Ipsos Loyalty & ASI. Before that, she held CEO roles within the WPP group, and during her career has led various professional services organizations. Currently based in Los Angeles and Paris, she will support the organization and coordination of Verto’s board as the company pursues its plans for strategic growth.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Musch said: “I’m honored and delighted to accept the appointment as chair of the board of Verto and look forward to contributing to its success in future years.”

“Liz’s work has been invaluable and instrumental during a pivotal period for Verto, as we have re-evaluated our strategy, prepared our organization for faster growth, and hired a number of experienced executives to lead the team on both sides of the Atlantic,” says Dr. Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics. “Liz provided successful leadership and guidance in key areas, including our decision to hire Pat Brennan to run our U.S. business, which helped us grow revenue. I welcome Liz, on behalf of our entire team and investors, to formally become the chair of our board and work even more intensively supporting our long-term vision to help marketers and publishers gain a comprehensive and accurate understanding of digital consumer behavior.”

Verto is also pleased to announce it has named two new members to its board; these appointments will start immediately.

Steve Farella, chairman of MDC Media Partners, joins Verto as a board member. Farella, based in New York, is an entrepreneur in the media agency space; he will help Verto engage with new customer segments and establish wider market acceptance for Verto’s cross-platform data among media buyers. His professional experience includes founding the MPG Media (now Havas Media) and co-founding in 2002 the fastest growing independent media agency, TargetCast tcm, which he sold to MDC Partners. Today, Farella serves as founding chairman of MDC Media Partners and Assembly Media, a newly launched media agency providing scaled media solutions powered by unique planning and buying technologies. Before launching media agencies, Farella built and managed media groups at several leading national advertising agencies including Jordan McGrath Case & Partners, Young & Rubicam, Wells Rich Greene/BDDP, and Ammirati & Puris. He began his career at Benton & Bowles.

Verto has also nominated Sami Ahvenniemi, based in Helsinki, Finland, to its board of directors; he will support Hannu Verkasalo, Verto’s CEO, and Pat Brennan, Verto’s president of the U.S. market, in scaling Verto’s commercial operations, including sales. Ahvenniemi has an extensive background working for technology-intensive companies both in the U.S. and Europe, and he served in the board of more than 15 growth companies over the past 10 years. He is currently chief customer officer at SSH, the Finland-based cyber security company.

To learn more about Verto Analytics services, read our blog , follow us on Twitter , or learn more at https://www.vertoanalytics.com .

About Verto Analytics

Verto Analytics is a media measurement company that offers brands, publishers, and researchers a holistic view of consumers—their behavior along with demographics, lifestyles, attitudes, and interests. Verto owns and operates single-source, passively metered consumer panels that measure behavioral changes over time across all digital media—second by second. Verto clients use its proprietary data and custom offerings to benchmark against competitors and the market, fill in the gaps in the consumer journey, and identify ways to increase engagement and loyalty.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Ritu Singh, ritu.singh@vertoanalytics.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.