Thunder Energies (TNRG) Advances the Development of a Real Time Detector of Precious Metals in Mining Operations

/EIN News/ -- TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC: TNRG), announces advances in the development of the real time detection of precious metals in mining operations illustrated in the short movie (http://pubrelco.com/index.php/tec-mining-dns).



Dr. Santilli states: "As indicated in preceding releases, precious metals can be identified in real time via the detection of photons they emit when irradiated with neutrons. Our company is in production and sale of the basic equipment, that for the production of neutrons synthesized on demand from a hydrogen gas in the needed direction, numbers and energy ( http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf ). Photon detectors are commercially available. Therefore, we are seeking funds for the construction of a prototype Precious Metal Detection Station."



