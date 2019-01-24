PLUS™ Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (“PLUS™” or the “Company”) (CSE:PLUS) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. has approved the trading of the Company’s shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market and will commence trading under the symbol “PLPRF” on January 23, 2019. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PLUS”.



Additionally, PLUS has also applied for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company’s potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Company’s shares on the OTCQB.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (“DTCC”) and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. PLUS will provide confirmation when, and if, DTC eligibility has been granted for its shares.

/EIN News/ -- Jake Heimark, CEO, commented “We are pleased to be approved to trade on the OTCQB platform and expect to access a greater range of U.S. institutional and retail investors, while at the same time providing U.S. investors access to our securities on a recognized U.S. securities trading platform. We have a strong U.S. investor base, and this will allow us to provide greater transparency to our current and future shareholders.”

About Plus Products

The Company is a branded products manufacturer based in California. Its products consist of cannabis-infused edibles, which it sells to both the regulated medicinal and adult-use recreational markets. PLUSTM is currently one of the fastest-growing edible brands in California with the State’s top-selling products.

The Company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences. All products are produced in the Company’s dedicated food-safe cannabis manufacturing facility in southern California.

For further information contact:

Jessica Bornn

Director of Investor Relations

ir@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 650.223.5478

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.



