Global Raman Spectroscopy Markets Report 2019: Software Sales, and Revenues from Research Lab Automation Solutions and Maintenance Services

The report forecasts the market size for Raman spectroscopy used in end applications including life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors and others. Forecasts for individual end applications are classified on the basis of Raman spectroscopy instruments and geographic region.



The report also provides an overview of Raman spectroscopy, introduces the value chain of the industry, and highlights the characteristics of Raman spectroscopy adoption by various sampling techniques adopted by the vendors. On the basis of the application area, the market was studied for life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors, and other applications. All regional and global players were taken into consideration in the estimation of market size through tracking the revenues and market share of key vendors.



Market values were estimated based on the revenue of all Raman spectroscopy vendors, including revenue from lab assisted contract services, Raman libraries, Raman spectroscopy software sales, and revenues from research lab automation solutions and maintenance services.



Increasing demand for real-time analysis of samples in the harshest conditions is expected to propel the demand for SERS during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023.



In terms of applications, the life sciences segment led the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. In addition to the analysis of blood samples, this technology is also used in the analysis of diseases such as cancer. The need to diagnose the disease at the earliest stages is driving the growth of the market.



Among geographic regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017, and it is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-developed infrastructure and skilled workforce in North America.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. With the growing economies of China, India, South Korea, Australia and Japan, a huge increase in demand for Raman spectroscopy is likely to occur in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

History

Market Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Component Providers

Instrument Manufacturers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sampling Technique

Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering

Tip-Enhanced Raman Scattering

Other Raman Scattering Techniques

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Instrument

Probe-based Raman

Fourier-transform Infrared Raman

Micro-Raman

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Area

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Carbon Materials

Semiconductors

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Analysis of Major Strategies

Key Market Developments

Case Studies

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Art Purposes

Pigment Analysis of the Gutenberg Bibles

Characterization of Mummified Tissues

Ancient Ceramics and Glasses

In Situ Analysis of Medieval Frescoes with Portable Raman Spectroscopy

Conclusions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Aabspec Instrumentation Corp.

Agilent Technologies

Anton Paar Gmbh

B&W Tek Inc. (Metrohm Ag)

Bruker Corp.

Digilab Inc.

Foss A/S

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Horiba Ltd.

Jasco Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Metrohm Ag

Montana Instruments Corp.

Ocean Optics Inc.

Ondax Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Princeton Instruments

Renishaw Plc

Rigaku (Rigaku Raman Technologies)

Semrock Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Smiths Detection

Snowy Range Instruments

Spectral Products

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

TSI Inc.

