Intellia Therapeutics Names Fred Cohen, M.D., to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, has appointed Fred Cohen, M.D., D.Phil, F.A.C.P., to its board of directors. Dr. Cohen, a noted veteran of the biotechnology industry with vast experience across multiple companies, joins Intellia’s board as the company’s pipeline heads toward clinical development.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored to have Fred join Intellia’s board of directors. Fred has experience in the biotech industry that is unsurpassed for its breadth and depth. He has worked with early-stage companies as they move to the clinic as well as helped mature, product-based organizations pursue growth strategies,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “Fred brings deep insights to realizing the vast potential of genome editing therapy, both for in vivo and engineered cell approaches, and he will help Intellia further our strategic goal of building a full-spectrum genome editing company.”

Dr. Cohen is a founder and senior managing director at Vida Ventures. Prior to Vida, he founded and was a partner at TPG Biotechnology, where he served 16 years. Dr. Cohen also was previously the chief of endocrinology and metabolism and a professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology, medicine, biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2004 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2008, Dr. Cohen is best known as a pioneer in prion diseases, has published over 200 papers and has received multiple awards. He currently serves on the board of directors of Genomic Health Inc., CareDx Inc., Veracyte Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and UroGen Pharmaceuticals LTD, as well as various other private companies.

Dr. Cohen received his bachelor’s degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University, his D.Phil. in molecular biophysics from the University of Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship, his doctor of medicine from Stanford University and his postdoctoral training and postgraduate medical training in internal medicine and endocrinology at UCSF.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

