AxoGen to Participate at AAHS ASPN ASRM 2019 Annual Meetings

The growing body of clinical evidence supporting the company’s platform for nerve repair will be featured in several presentations during the scientific sessions

ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced its participation at the combined 2019 Meetings of the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS), American Society for Peripheral Nerve (ASPN), and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM). The meeting will take place in Palm Desert, CA from January 30-February 5, 2019. This annual combined meeting brings together clinicians representing hand and plastic surgeons to learn about emerging clinical evidence and surgical techniques in a peer-to-peer setting.

AxoGen will host an educational symposium on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. “Management of Complex Peripheral Nerve Injuries: Why Biomaterials Matter to Surgeons and Patients” will explore the rapid evolution of options available to treat complex nerve injuries, with a focus on summarizing current standards and how they apply in clinical practice. A faculty panel of renowned surgeons will review 10+ years of clinical evidence associated with Avance® Nerve Graft and share case examples to demonstrate algorithms, techniques, and results. Experts will discuss recently released RANGER® data highlighting outcomes for more than 400 nerve repairs with Avance® Nerve Graft; including sensory, mixed, motor, and long gap nerve repairs. The RANGER® data shows 85% meaningful recovery in a substantial and expanding outcomes population and further demonstrates Avance® Nerve Graft outcomes consistently exceed those associated with synthetic conduits and are similar to nerve autografts without the associated donor site comorbidities. New technologies aimed at improving outcomes in crush and compression injuries will also be discussed during the symposium.

The Role of Gap Length in Digital Nerve Reconstruction in the Upper Extremity with Processed Nerve Allograft, a scientific paper presentation scheduled for Thursday, January 31, is based on data from the AxoGen-sponsored RANGER® registry and includes an updated data set for these specific digital nerve injuries.

/EIN News/ -- “We see the growing body of clinical evidence supporting our platform for nerve repair highlighted throughout these scientific meetings and we believe it indicates an increasing recognition of this compelling data,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “In addition to our continuing support of current clinical studies, AxoGen will begin several new clinical initiatives in 2019. We are proud to play a role in expanding the data of existing applications and exploring new applications that may advance the science of nerve repair.”

In addition to the company-sponsored symposium, there are several additional clinical and scientific presentations throughout the meetings that will highlight AxoGen’s full product portfolio, including:

Avive ® Soft Tissue Membrane in Acute Trauma

Soft Tissue Membrane in Acute Trauma Breast Neurotization and the ReSensation SM Procedure

Procedure AxoGuard ® Family of Products in Acute and Chronic Nerve Injuries

Family of Products in Acute and Chronic Nerve Injuries Avance® Nerve Graft in Nerve Reconstruction Following Surgical Treatment of Pain

Conference attendees can learn more about AxoGen’s platform for nerve repair and observe a hands-on demonstration with a microsurgery expert by visiting Booth #300 in the exhibit hall.

About AAHS

The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of highly respected professionals working in all disciplines of hand surgery and hand therapy. Members include orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists from the United States, Canada, and many other countries. For more information, please visit: www.handsurgery.org .

About ASPN

The American Society for Peripheral Nerve was established to stimulate and encourage study and research in the field of neural regeneration, to provide a forum for the presentation of the latest research and relevant clinical information and to serve as a unifying authority on all areas of neural regeneration and restorative neuroscience. For more information, please visit: www.peripheralnerve.org .

About ASRM

The American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery was established to promote, encourage, foster, and advance the art and science of microsurgery and complex reconstruction and to establish a forum for teaching, research and free discussion of reconstructive microsurgical methods and principles. For more information, please visit: www.microsurg.org .

About the RANGER® Study

The RANGER® Study, A Multicenter Retrospective Study of Avance® Nerve Graft Utilization Evaluations and Outcomes in Peripheral Nerve Injury Repair is an active, multicenter clinical database designed to continuously monitor and collect injury, repair, safety, and outcomes data for peripheral nerve injuries repaired with processed nerve allograft (Avance® Nerve Graft), nerve autograft, and manufactured conduits. The study currently includes more than 1,600 Avance® Nerve Graft repairs enrolled in more than 30 centers. The RANGER® Study is an AxoGen sponsored ongoing open label registry study. Each patient outcome is dependent upon the nature and extent of nerve loss or damage, timing between nerve loss and repair and the natural course of the patient’s recovery.

About AxoGen

AxoGen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

AxoGen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site, AxoGuard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves, AxoGuard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments, and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, AxoGen also offers AcroVal® Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and AxoTouch® Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on peripheral nerve function. The AxoGen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

