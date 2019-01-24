Global Blood Plasma Products Markets to 2023 with Profiles of Major Players - ADMA Biologics, Baxter International, Creat Group, Octapharma, Shire and TCS Biosciences
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope:
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market by product type, application, end user, and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.
The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global blood plasma market and patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends. The blood plasma market is primarily segmented into five major blood plasma components: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunoglobulins are further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, subcutaneous immunoglobulins and normal immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulin A (IgA), immunoglobin D (IgD), immunoglobin E (IgE), immunoglobin G (IgG), and immunoglobin M (ISM).
The global blood plasma market is further segmented by application, which helps in understanding the potency of blood plasma products in several therapeutic treatments. Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.
In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Spain), China, India and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas.
This report includes estimates of market size using 2017 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2023. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. The projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches, and pipeline products are provided.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region
- Qualitative information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma
- Key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing
- Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products
- In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion
- A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centers and rising disease awareness and education
- Profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., Creat Group, Octapharma AG, Shire Plc and TCS Biosciences Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Blood Plasma Products
- Components of Blood Plasma
- Functions of Blood Plasma
- Blood Donation
- Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma
- Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components from Plasma
- Government Funding of Blood Donation Facilities
- Government Regulations: FDA, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations
- Clinical Guidelines
- Technology Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overall Market Size and Forecast
- Immunoglobulins
- Albumin
- Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Hyperimmune Globulin
- Other Plasma Fractionation Products
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Oncology
- Transplants
- Hematology
- Rheumatology
- Pulmonology
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Laboratories
- Academic Institutions
- Blood Transfusion Centers
Chapter 7 Mode of Delivery for Blood Plasma
- Infusion Solutions
- Gels
- Sprays
- Biomedical Sealants
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Major Players and Market Shares
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
- Major Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Launches and Product Approvals
- Agreements, Collaborations Business Expansions, and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- ADMA Biologics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Baxter International
- Cerus Corp.
- China Biologic Products Inc.
- Creat Group
- CSL Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Grifols International Sa
- Innovative Research
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Kedrion Spa
- LFB Sa
- Octapharma Ag
- Prime Biologics Pte. Ltd.
- Sanquin
- Shanghai Raas
- Shire Plc
- TCS Biosciences Ltd.
