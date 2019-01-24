Global Blood Plasma Products Markets to 2023 with Profiles of Major Players - ADMA Biologics, Baxter International, Creat Group, Octapharma, Shire and TCS Biosciences

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market by product type, application, end user, and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.



The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global blood plasma market and patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends. The blood plasma market is primarily segmented into five major blood plasma components: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunoglobulins are further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, subcutaneous immunoglobulins and normal immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulin A (IgA), immunoglobin D (IgD), immunoglobin E (IgE), immunoglobin G (IgG), and immunoglobin M (ISM).

The global blood plasma market is further segmented by application, which helps in understanding the potency of blood plasma products in several therapeutic treatments. Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.



In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Spain), China, India and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas.



This report includes estimates of market size using 2017 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2023. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. The projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches, and pipeline products are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Blood Plasma Products

Components of Blood Plasma

Functions of Blood Plasma

Blood Donation

Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma

Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components from Plasma

Government Funding of Blood Donation Facilities

Government Regulations: FDA, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations

Clinical Guidelines

Technology Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overall Market Size and Forecast

Immunoglobulins

Albumin

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Hyperimmune Globulin

Other Plasma Fractionation Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Neurology

Immunology

Oncology

Transplants

Hematology

Rheumatology

Pulmonology

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Blood Transfusion Centers

Chapter 7 Mode of Delivery for Blood Plasma

Infusion Solutions

Gels

Sprays

Biomedical Sealants

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Review



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Major Players and Market Shares

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Major Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launches and Product Approvals

Agreements, Collaborations Business Expansions, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



ADMA Biologics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International

Cerus Corp.

China Biologic Products Inc.

Creat Group

CSL Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Grifols International Sa

Innovative Research

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kedrion Spa

LFB Sa

Octapharma Ag

Prime Biologics Pte. Ltd.

Sanquin

Shanghai Raas

Shire Plc

TCS Biosciences Ltd.

