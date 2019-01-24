Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets, 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2023 with Vendor Landscape Analysis and Market Shares of Leading Global Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the global market for IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.



The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. this research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets (general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets and premixed drug IV solutions and sets), infusion pumps (large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, ambulatory/disposable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and implantable infusion pumps) and vein access devices (peripheral intravenous catheters and central venous catheters).



Below are the details of product inclusions studied for each market segment under IV solutions and sets:

General IV solutions and sets include intravenous solutions with a ranging composition of normal saline (0.9% normal saline (0.9% NaCl), hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer's, Dextran, dextrose in water and others. This market also covers the IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with general IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

Parenteral nutrition IV solution and sets covers the market for IV solutions containing vitals nutrients such as carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins and minerals. This market also covers the market for IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with parenteral IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

Premixed IV solutions and sets cover the market for commercially available premixed drugs and IV injectables containing antibiotics, pain management drugs and cardiovascular agents and others. This market also covers the drug-delivery systems, plastic and glass containers provided along with the above-mentioned drug premixes marketed to care settings only.

This report covers associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy and vein access market.



The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and the rest of the world markets. The rest of the world segment includes the markets for countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, parts of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017,2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Encompassing details of different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes

Coverage of the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy

Detailed information on the main categories for IV therapy, including ambulatory infusion pumps, central venous access devices, diabetes insulin-infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and tubes, implantable pumps, large-volume infusion pumps, peripheral venous access devices, and syringe infusion pumps

Examination of the vendor landscape and market shares of leading global players

Profiles of the companies related to the industry, including B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi; Medtronic, Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestle Health Science

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Intravenous Therapy Overview

The Human Circulatory System

Definition of Infusion Therapy

Definition of Intravenous Therapy

Types of IV Infusion

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient-Controlled Infusion

Methods of IV Infusion Pump

Pump Infusion

Drip Infusion

Advantages and Disadvantages of Intravenous (IV) Therapy

Historical Development of Intravenous Therapy

General Principles of IV Therapy

IV Solutions

General IV Solutions

Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions

Premixed Drug IV Solutions

IV Infusion Pumps

Advantages and Disadvantages of IV Infusion Pumps

Types of Infusion Pumps

Common Techniques Used in IV Pumps

Possible Mechanical Issues with Infusion Pumps

Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Types of Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Factors Affecting the Market for IV Therapy and Venous Access Devices

Drivers of the Intravenous Therapy and Venous Access Devices Market

Restraints and Challenges of the IV Therapy and Venous Access Devices Market

Regulatory Aspects

Safety Alerts for IV Solution

Recalls and Safety Communications for IV Devices (Infusion Pumps and IV Catheters)

New Approvals

Chapter 5 Global Market for IV Therapy and Vein Access

Overview

IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Product Type

Market Share by Product Type

IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Region

Market Share by Region

IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Application

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Application

Chapter 6 Global Market for IV Solutions and Sets

Overview

IV Solution Containers

Market Size and Forecasts

IV Solution and Sets Market by Product Type

IV Solutions and Sets Market by Region

IV Solutions and Sets by Application

General IV Solutions and Sets

Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions and Sets

Premixed Drug IV Solutions

Chapter 7 Global Market for Infusion Pumps

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Market Revenue by Product Type

Infusion Pumps Market by Region

Infusion Pumps by Application

Large-Volume Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory/Disposable Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

PCA Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Chapter 8 Global Market for Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Vein Access Devices by Product Type

Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters) Market by Region

Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters) by Application

Peripheral IV Catheters (PIVCs)

Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

IV Solutions and Sets

General IV Solutions and Sets

Premixed Drug IV Solutions

Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions

Infusion Pumps

Large Volume Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory/Disposable Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

PCA Infusion Pumps

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs)

Central Intravenous Catheters (CVCs)

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Patents/Patent Aplication Share by Year Granted or Published

Patents/Patent Application Share by Product Type

Company Patent/Patent Application Shares

Country Breakdown

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

New Developments/Technological Innovations

New Developments in the Field of IV Solutions and Sets

New Developments in the Field of IV Infusion Pumps

New Developments in the Field of IV Catheters

Expansions in the Field of IV Therapy and Vein Access

Agreements, Partnerships, Alliances and Collaborations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Angel Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Angiodynamics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson And Co.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.

Cequr Sa

Codman & Shurtleff Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Debiotech Sa

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Health Line International Corp.

ICU Medical Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Iradimed Corp.

Medical Components Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Micrel Medical Devices Sa

Moog Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Smiths Medical

Sooil Developments Co., Ltd

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Medical Corp.

Valeritas Inc.

Vygon Sa

Zyno Medical

