Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets, 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2023 with Vendor Landscape Analysis and Market Shares of Leading Global Players
This report focuses on the global market for IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.
The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. this research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets (general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets and premixed drug IV solutions and sets), infusion pumps (large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, ambulatory/disposable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and implantable infusion pumps) and vein access devices (peripheral intravenous catheters and central venous catheters).
Below are the details of product inclusions studied for each market segment under IV solutions and sets:
- General IV solutions and sets include intravenous solutions with a ranging composition of normal saline (0.9% normal saline (0.9% NaCl), hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer's, Dextran, dextrose in water and others. This market also covers the IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with general IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.
- Parenteral nutrition IV solution and sets covers the market for IV solutions containing vitals nutrients such as carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins and minerals. This market also covers the market for IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with parenteral IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.
- Premixed IV solutions and sets cover the market for commercially available premixed drugs and IV injectables containing antibiotics, pain management drugs and cardiovascular agents and others. This market also covers the drug-delivery systems, plastic and glass containers provided along with the above-mentioned drug premixes marketed to care settings only.
This report covers associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy and vein access market.
The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and the rest of the world markets. The rest of the world segment includes the markets for countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, parts of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017,2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Encompassing details of different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes
- Coverage of the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy
- Detailed information on the main categories for IV therapy, including ambulatory infusion pumps, central venous access devices, diabetes insulin-infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and tubes, implantable pumps, large-volume infusion pumps, peripheral venous access devices, and syringe infusion pumps
- Examination of the vendor landscape and market shares of leading global players
- Profiles of the companies related to the industry, including B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi; Medtronic, Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestle Health Science
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Intravenous Therapy Overview
- The Human Circulatory System
- Definition of Infusion Therapy
- Definition of Intravenous Therapy
- Types of IV Infusion
- Continuous Infusion
- Intermittent Infusion
- Patient-Controlled Infusion
- Methods of IV Infusion Pump
- Pump Infusion
- Drip Infusion
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Intravenous (IV) Therapy
- Historical Development of Intravenous Therapy
- General Principles of IV Therapy
- IV Solutions
- General IV Solutions
- Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions
- Premixed Drug IV Solutions
- IV Infusion Pumps
- Advantages and Disadvantages of IV Infusion Pumps
- Types of Infusion Pumps
- Common Techniques Used in IV Pumps
- Possible Mechanical Issues with Infusion Pumps
- Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)
- Types of Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Factors Affecting the Market for IV Therapy and Venous Access Devices
- Drivers of the Intravenous Therapy and Venous Access Devices Market
- Restraints and Challenges of the IV Therapy and Venous Access Devices Market
- Regulatory Aspects
- Safety Alerts for IV Solution
- Recalls and Safety Communications for IV Devices (Infusion Pumps and IV Catheters)
- New Approvals
Chapter 5 Global Market for IV Therapy and Vein Access
- Overview
- IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Product Type
- Market Share by Product Type
- IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Region
- Market Share by Region
- IV Therapy and Vein Access Market by Application
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Application
Chapter 6 Global Market for IV Solutions and Sets
- Overview
- IV Solution Containers
- Market Size and Forecasts
- IV Solution and Sets Market by Product Type
- IV Solutions and Sets Market by Region
- IV Solutions and Sets by Application
- General IV Solutions and Sets
- Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions and Sets
- Premixed Drug IV Solutions
Chapter 7 Global Market for Infusion Pumps
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Revenue by Product Type
- Infusion Pumps Market by Region
- Infusion Pumps by Application
- Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
- Ambulatory/Disposable Infusion Pumps
- Insulin Infusion Pumps
- PCA Infusion Pumps
- Syringe Infusion Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Implantable Infusion Pumps
Chapter 8 Global Market for Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Vein Access Devices by Product Type
- Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters) Market by Region
- Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters) by Application
- Peripheral IV Catheters (PIVCs)
- Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- IV Solutions and Sets
- General IV Solutions and Sets
- Premixed Drug IV Solutions
- Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions
- Infusion Pumps
- Large Volume Infusion Pumps
- Syringe Infusion Pumps
- Ambulatory/Disposable Infusion Pumps
- Insulin Infusion Pumps
- PCA Infusion Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Implantable Pumps
- Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters)
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs)
- Central Intravenous Catheters (CVCs)
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
- Patents/Patent Aplication Share by Year Granted or Published
- Patents/Patent Application Share by Product Type
- Company Patent/Patent Application Shares
- Country Breakdown
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- New Developments/Technological Innovations
- New Developments in the Field of IV Solutions and Sets
- New Developments in the Field of IV Infusion Pumps
- New Developments in the Field of IV Catheters
- Expansions in the Field of IV Therapy and Vein Access
- Agreements, Partnerships, Alliances and Collaborations
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Angel Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson And Co.
- C. R. Bard Inc.
- Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.
- Cequr Sa
- Codman & Shurtleff Inc.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Debiotech Sa
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Fresenius Kabi Ag
- Health Line International Corp.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Iradimed Corp.
- Medical Components Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Micrel Medical Devices Sa
- Moog Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Smiths Medical
- Sooil Developments Co., Ltd
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Medical Corp.
- Valeritas Inc.
- Vygon Sa
- Zyno Medical
