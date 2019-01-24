Asia-Pacific Inkjet Printing Technologies Applications and Markets to 2023 Featuring Canon, Eastman Kodak, Huntsman, Konica Minolta IJ Technologies, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Tec., and Xerox
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inkjet Printing Technologies: Applications and Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for most inkjet printing technologies is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in Asia-Pacific through 2023.
This report is primarily focused on the inkjet printing technology market and its uses by various end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region. This report on the inkjet printing technology market highlights strong demand for inkjet printing products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. This research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the status of the present and future inkjet printing technology market and forecasted market growth from 2017 to 2023.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Country-specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India, and other emerging economies
- Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market
- General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term
- Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters
- A relevant patent analysis within the emerging inkjet printing technologies
- Detailed profiles of the major market players, including Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Huntsman International Llc, Konica Minolta IJ Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Xerox Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies
Chapter 4 Industry Structure
- Printing Industry Structure
- Printing Industry Products
- Printing Industry Operations
- Raw Materials Used in the Printing Industry
- Technologies Used in the Printing Industry
- Sales and Marketing in the Printing Industry
- Industry Dependence on Seasonal Demand
- Printing Industry Regulations
- Revenue Growth and Capital Investment
- Industry Consolidation as a Market Strategy
- Companies Moving to Service Business
Chapter 5 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Country Overview
- Factors Affecting the Growth of the Inkjet Printing Technology Market
- Dependence on Consumer and Business Activity
- Fluctuating Prices of Printing Accessories and Materials
- Rise of Electronic Media Restricting Printing Industry Growth
- Speed of Printing
- Emerging Demands for Digital Technology
- Key Players Using Internet as a Tool to Expand Markets
- Opportunities in Security Printing
- Product Innovation as a Key Strategy
- Expanding Application Areas of Printers
Chapter 6 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Product Decoration
- Textile Printing
- Ceramics Printing
- Glass Printing
- Floor and Wall Covering Printing
- Laminates Printing
- Consumer Products Printing
- Suppliers and Developers
Chapter 7 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Electronic Fabrication
- Flexible-Circuit Printing
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Display Printing
- Light Device Printing
- Suppliers and Developers
Chapter 8 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Medical and Life Science Applications
- Producing Microarrays (Biochips)
- Pharmaceutical Research
- Bioprinters
- Suppliers and Developers
Chapter 9 Inkjet Printing Technologies for 3D Printing
- Technologies Used in 3D Printing
- Thermal Phase-Change Inkjet
- Photopolymer Phase-Change Inkjets
- Powder Inkjet
- Ceramic Inkjet
- Suppliers and Developers
Chapter 10 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Energy Applications
- Photovoltaics
- Electrical Contacts
- Fuel Cells
- Suppliers and Developers
Chapter 11 Chinese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies
Chapter 12 Japanese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies
Chapter 13 Indian Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies
Chapter 14 Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies
- Product Decoration
- Electronic Fabrication
- Medical and Life Sciences
- 3D Printing
Chapter 15 Inkjet Patent Analysis
Chapter 16 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Factors
- Digital Technology and Services
- Advertising and Marketing Services
- Consolidation as a Key Strategy
- Revenue Generation
- Competition in the Chinese Inkjet Printing Technology Market
- Competition in the Indian Inkjet Printing Technology Market
- Competition in the Japanese Inkjet Printing Technology Market
Chapter 17 Company Profiles
- Brother International Corp.
- Canon Inc.
- Coates (Guangzhou) Prc Ltd.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Flint Ink (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Toka Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- Huntsman International Llc
- Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.
- Konica Minolta Ij Technologies Inc.
- Microcraft K.K.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Shanghai Dic Ink Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Peony Printing Lnk Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Si-Lian Industrial General Co.
- Shanxi Jinghua Science And Industrial Trade Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen-Dic Co.
- Shunde Jinlong Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Siegwerk Shanghai Ink Co. Ltd.
- Taiyo Ink (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
- Taiyuan Coates Lorilleux Inks Chemical Ltd.
- Tercel Ink Group
- Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
- Tianjin Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Tec Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
- Yip Ink & Chemicals (Zhongshan) Co.
- Zhaoqing Tianlong Ink & Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Yongzai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Zhongshan Dic Colour Co. Ltd.
- Zhuhai Letong Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xp9qbv/asiapacific?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Publishing and Printing, Computer Accessories
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.