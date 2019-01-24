Asia-Pacific Inkjet Printing Technologies Applications and Markets to 2023 Featuring Canon, Eastman Kodak, Huntsman, Konica Minolta IJ Technologies, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Tec., and Xerox

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inkjet Printing Technologies: Applications and Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for most inkjet printing technologies is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in Asia-Pacific through 2023.



This report is primarily focused on the inkjet printing technology market and its uses by various end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region. This report on the inkjet printing technology market highlights strong demand for inkjet printing products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. This research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the status of the present and future inkjet printing technology market and forecasted market growth from 2017 to 2023.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Country-specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India, and other emerging economies

Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market

General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term

Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters

A relevant patent analysis within the emerging inkjet printing technologies

Detailed profiles of the major market players, including Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Huntsman International Llc, Konica Minolta IJ Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Xerox Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

Chapter 4 Industry Structure

Printing Industry Structure

Printing Industry Products

Printing Industry Operations

Raw Materials Used in the Printing Industry

Technologies Used in the Printing Industry

Sales and Marketing in the Printing Industry

Industry Dependence on Seasonal Demand

Printing Industry Regulations

Revenue Growth and Capital Investment

Industry Consolidation as a Market Strategy

Companies Moving to Service Business

Chapter 5 Market Overview

Introduction

Country Overview

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Inkjet Printing Technology Market

Dependence on Consumer and Business Activity

Fluctuating Prices of Printing Accessories and Materials

Rise of Electronic Media Restricting Printing Industry Growth

Speed of Printing

Emerging Demands for Digital Technology

Key Players Using Internet as a Tool to Expand Markets

Opportunities in Security Printing

Product Innovation as a Key Strategy

Expanding Application Areas of Printers

Chapter 6 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Product Decoration

Textile Printing

Ceramics Printing

Glass Printing

Floor and Wall Covering Printing

Laminates Printing

Consumer Products Printing

Suppliers and Developers

Chapter 7 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Electronic Fabrication

Flexible-Circuit Printing

Printed Circuit Boards

Display Printing

Light Device Printing

Suppliers and Developers

Chapter 8 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Medical and Life Science Applications

Producing Microarrays (Biochips)

Pharmaceutical Research

Bioprinters

Suppliers and Developers

Chapter 9 Inkjet Printing Technologies for 3D Printing

Technologies Used in 3D Printing

Thermal Phase-Change Inkjet

Photopolymer Phase-Change Inkjets

Powder Inkjet

Ceramic Inkjet

Suppliers and Developers

Chapter 10 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Energy Applications

Photovoltaics

Electrical Contacts

Fuel Cells

Suppliers and Developers

Chapter 11 Chinese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

Chapter 12 Japanese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

Chapter 13 Indian Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

Chapter 14 Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

Product Decoration

Electronic Fabrication

Medical and Life Sciences

3D Printing

Chapter 15 Inkjet Patent Analysis

Chapter 16 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Factors

Digital Technology and Services

Advertising and Marketing Services

Consolidation as a Key Strategy

Revenue Generation

Competition in the Chinese Inkjet Printing Technology Market

Competition in the Indian Inkjet Printing Technology Market

Competition in the Japanese Inkjet Printing Technology Market

Chapter 17 Company Profiles



Brother International Corp.

Canon Inc.

Coates (Guangzhou) Prc Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Flint Ink (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Toka Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.

HP Inc.

Huntsman International Llc

Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.

Konica Minolta Ij Technologies Inc.

Microcraft K.K.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shanghai Dic Ink Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Peony Printing Lnk Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Si-Lian Industrial General Co.

Shanxi Jinghua Science And Industrial Trade Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen-Dic Co.

Shunde Jinlong Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siegwerk Shanghai Ink Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Ink (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Taiyuan Coates Lorilleux Inks Chemical Ltd.

Tercel Ink Group

Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Yip Ink & Chemicals (Zhongshan) Co.

Zhaoqing Tianlong Ink & Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yongzai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhongshan Dic Colour Co. Ltd.

Zhuhai Letong Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

