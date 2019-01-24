The Movie Studio Releases Seven Motion Picture Titles on Comcast XFINITY On Demand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) TheMovieStudio.com , a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company is pleased to announce the release of seven Motion Picture Titles to Comcast (NASDAQ: CM C SA ) for distribution.



The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) has released the motion pictures A BROKEN LIFE, BOO, BACK IN THE DAY, FRACTURED, NINE MILES DOWN, POOL BOYS, and SHOOTING GALLERY to Comcast for distribution on its transactional platform XFINITY On Demand.

/EIN News/ -- Comcast is the largest provider of cable and internet access in the United States, servicing over 30% of the market. The agreement was facilitated by All Channel Films, Inc., the Company’s North American film aggregator.

TMS also recently released ﻿DRUNKBOAT﻿ from the SAFELA film library starring John Malkovich and John Goodman on Comcast in association with Drunkboat Chicago LLC.

“As we continue to implement our business model, we are excited that our produced and distributed motion picture content is now available on XFINITY On Demand service and continues to validate our business model as an independent vertically integrated production and distribution Company. Going forward, we intend to align and make acquisitions of motion picture content and are confident that these major Video on Demand (VOD) platforms that can be mutually beneficial to our shareholders equity and residual value,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO.

Ab o ut The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a first mover, digital disruptive, vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit TheMovieStudio.com .

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv @ t h e m o v i es t u d i o . c o m

954-332-6600

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.



