Chart Industries Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter, full year 2018 financial results and outlook for 2019. Chart plans to issue its earnings release on February 14th, prior to the call.



The call will be broadcast over the Internet with Jill Evanko, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jeff Lass, Chief Financial Officer. This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.chartindustries.com . Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. Please log in or dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be archived on the Company's website, www.chartindustries.com approximately one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 7175728. The telephone replay will be available beginning 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 14, 2019 until 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Chart is a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. The majority of Chart's products are used throughout the liquid gas supply chain for purification, liquefaction, distribution, storage and end-use applications, a large portion of which are energy-related. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit: http://www.chartindustries.com .

For more information, click here: http://ir.chartindustries.com/

Contact:

Jill Evanko

CEO

630-418-9403

Jillian.Evanko@chartindustries.com







