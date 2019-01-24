AESC Accepts Magruder Executive Search into its Global Membership of Leading Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firms

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global professional association representing the quality standard in executive search and leadership advisory solutions, announced the approval of Magruder Executive Search into its global membership. The firm’s acceptance follows extensive vetting, including reference checks, site visits, votes by AESC regional councils and commitment to the AESC Code of Professional Practice .



/EIN News/ -- Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and founded by Mark D. Magruder, Magruder Executive Search assists clients nationally across functions and industries. Functionally, the firm brings clients deep expertise in searches for Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Financial Officers, HR Officers, Legal, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain.

The firm’s broad industry experience includes family office, private equity and public clients in the Energy, Chemicals, Industrial and Consumer sectors. Recent experience includes supporting pre-IPO private clients and active private equity firms’ top-grade leadership across portfolio businesses as businesses evolve and mature.

The firm’s founder and President, Mark D. Magruder, commented: “I’m honored to be included into AESC. I’ve had the chance to support clients from a boutique platform for over 16 years after serving with a global firm for several years as I entered the retained executive search business. I believe that demonstrating integrity with candidates and clients throughout the search process yields long-lasting relationships. It’s an exciting time to be serving clients who truly value the partnership and search process to introduce complementary leadership.”

About the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members, ranging in size from large global executive search and leadership advisory firms and networks to regional and boutique firms, represent 9,000+ trusted professionals in 1200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 80,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world’s leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org .

Contact:

Joe Chappell, AESC

jchappell@aesc.org

+1 646 757 5492



