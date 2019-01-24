/EIN News/ -- FCA to announce 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results on February 7

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2018 will be released on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2018 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 7.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com . For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website ( www.fcagroup.com ) for two weeks after the call.

London, 24 January 2019

