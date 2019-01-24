India Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: SaaS Dominates the Market, Adding a Revenue of Around $850 Million in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India data center market is expected to reach values of approximately $4 billion by 2024, growing at CAGR of around 9% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of power capacity (MW) and area (square feet).



Major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are witnessing high investments of local and international operators in the Indian market. The increasing construction of hyperscale facilities with the power capacity of over 50 MW will fuel the need for innovative infrastructure in the market over the next few years.The India data center market is driven by construction of hyperscale facilities in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.



The increasing use of high-performance infrastructure is leading to the growth of rack power density to an average of around 8-10 kW in the India data center market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the India data center market by electrical construction, mechanical construction, IT infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography.



Data Center Market in India - Dynamics



The adoption of cloud-based services is growing significantly worldwide. There is a growing demand for IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS among enterprise customers in India adopting public and private cloud services during the forecast period. In terms of current scenario, adoption of SaaS dominates the Indian market adding a revenue of around $850 million in 2018. Increase in internet population, use of smart devices, and social media growth as prompted both central and state government to migrate from the existing traditional service offerings to digital platforms. In 2018 budge, the central government has emphasized the importance of increasing cloud and data center investment in the Indian market.



Data Center Market in India - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by electrical construction, mechanical construction, IT infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. The India data center market by electric infrastructure is segmented into UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgear, Rack PDU, and other electrical infrastructure. UPS systems dominated the largest India market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.



The installation of large UPS systems that are capable of supplying MW power is kept in a centralized location to provide backup power for the entire facility during an outage in the India market.In the Indian market, diesel generators dominate over 95% of the market, where the use of gas generators is very low. The increasing construction of large facilities will lead to the adoption of medium- and high-voltage switchgear in the market over the next few years. The construction of large datacenters will lead to the adoption of rack PDUs with the capacity of over 10 kW in the India data center market after 2020.



The increasing investments from global cloud providers and leading colocation providers are fueling the need for facilities of Tier IV standard in the market. Companies such as CtrlS, GPX Global Systems, and Pi Datacenters are investing in the development of facilities of Tier IV category in the India data center market.



Data Center Market in India - Geography



The geographical segment in the India data center market is divided into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and other states. Telangana is one of the leading cities in the Indian market, growing at the fastest CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period. The increasing initiatives by the state government in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh supporting facility service providers that are investing in datacenters across the state is contributing to the growth of this region.



Hyderabad is the major city for datacenter operations in Telangana and has a presence of over 10 facilities in the Indian market.Maharashtra, specifically Mumbai is the hub for facilities deployment by major companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google in the Indian market. NTT Netmagic (DC3 Bangalore), ITI Limited, CtrlS, and ST Telemedia GDC are among the major investors across Karnataka in the India data center market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The India data center market has multiple numbers of players participating in the competition across the country. The steady development regarding IT infrastructure procurement, Greenfield, brownfield, and modular facility is creating lucrative opportunities for the leading players in the market.



Various companies are investing in multiple innovations that enable flexible and scalable enterprise operations in the era of cloud, big data, IoT, and AI across industries to gain a larger group of end-users in the market. The introduction of support infrastructure will help reduce power consumption, water consumption, and carbon dioxide emissions will aid players a larger India data center market share during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Internet & Data Growth

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.3 Data Center Construction Project Flow

7.4 List of Data Center Investment in India



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Migration to cloud-based business operations

8.1.2 Increased investment from colocation providers

8.1.3 Government to grow digital economy through data center development

8.1.4 Increased deployment of prefabricated infrastructure solutions

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Issues with power reliability

8.2.2 Lack of strong network connectivity

8.2.3 Data center security challenges

8.2.4 Water scarcity for data center cooling

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increased adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure platforms

8.3.2 Growing interest to improve data center efficiency

8.3.3 Growing rack power density

8.3.4 All-flash and hybrid storage arrays to fuel market growth



9 Data Center Market in India

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Infrastructure

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 IT Infrastructure

10.3 Electrical Infrastructure

10.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

10.5 General Construction



11 IT Infrastructure

11.1 Server Infrastructure

11.2 Storage Infrastructure

11.3 Network Infrastructure



12 Electrical Infrastructure

12.1 UPS SYSTEMS

12.2 Generators

12.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

12.4 Rack PDUs

12.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure



13 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.1 Cooling Systems

13.2 Racks

13.3 Other mechanical Infrastructure



14 Cooling Systems

14.1 CRAC & CRAH Units

14.2 Chiller Units

14.3 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



15 General Construction

15.1 Building Development

15.2 Installation & commissioning Services

15.3 Physical Security

15.4 Building Design

15.5 DCIM/bms



16 Tier Standards

16.1 Overview of Tier Standards

16.2 Tier I & II

16.3 Tier III

16.4 Tier IV



17 Geography



Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Investors



Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL DATA CENTER

Colt Data Centre Services (COLt DCS)

CtrlS

GPX Global Systems

ITI Ltd

NTT Communications (Netmagic)

Pi DATACENTERS

Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange)

Sify technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Zoho

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Legrand

Larson & Turbo (L&T) Construction

NetRack Enclosures

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Sterling And Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Stulz

Vertiv

