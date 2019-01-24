Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe and Nordic, 2018-2023 - Major vendors are Apple, AWS, Aruba S.P.A, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, OVH, & IBM

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe and Nordic - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market is estimated to generate revenues of around $29 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2017-2023. The research report also offers market share analysis in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) during the forecast period.



Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market is driven by investments by colocation providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne (Zenium), NTT (e-shelter), T-Systems, and STT GDC (VIRTUS Data Center. The availability of 100% renewable energy, cheaper electricity cost, tax incentives, and the availability of land is propelling the growth of Western Europe and the Nordic market.



The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.



Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe and Nordic - Dynamics



The increasing focus on data privacy and the establishment of stringent regulations that for data security is fueling the development of the hyperscale data center market in Western Europe & Nordic. In May 2018, the European Union established the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which restricts datacenter operators to store personal data outside the European Union.



The implementation of GDPR will augment the development of hyperscale data center market in Western Europe & Nordic.The government agencies are offering tax breaks and other benefits to attract a maximum number of investments in the hyperscale data center market in Western Europe & Nordic. These tax incentives yield millions of dollars savings for hyperscale data center market operators.



Leading facility operators such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Alibaba, and IBM are also members of OCP along with ODM suppliers such as QCT, and Wiwynn. The leading vendors are focusing on designing components that offer higher flexibility for specific or multiple related services that help in reducing power consumption.



Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe and Nordic - Segmentation



The growing adoption of high-performance computing servers and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is propelling the growth of this segment in the Western European and Nordic market. The increase in adoption of 25 GbE and 50 GbE switches is transforming the networking deployment in Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market at the top of the rack.



The increasing number of vendors using open designs that facilitate flexible management of infrastructure based on the OCP design and other open communities will lead to the growth of the Nordic market. Leading vendors such as HPE are offering infrastructure to enterprise customers pre-installed with their rack products to attract new consumers in Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market.The general construction segment in Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market is divided into building development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, and DCIM.



Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe and Nordic - Geography



Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market by geography are segmented into Western Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, and others) and Nordic (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland & Iceland). Western Europe dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of multiple cloud-based services among organizations across different industry verticals is driving the growth of the Western European region in the market.



Leading service providers such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon Web Service (AWS) are investing in the development of new facilities in the Nordic region. The availability of renewable energy sources and investments in submarine cable projects will boost revenues in the Nordic hyperscale data center market. Kolos is all set to construct the largest facility in Norway with a power capacity of 1GW. Similarly, the Silent Partner Group of Companies consists of Power Systems Group International, Silent Partner International, Storespeed and PVD Modular is planning six hyperscale facilities three in Finland and three in Norway each comprising of 250 MW of power capacity.

Key Vendor Analysis



Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market are witnessing the entrance of several cloud service providers intensifying the competition. The establishment of stringent data regulations will encourage vendors to innovate their product portfolio in the market. The penetration of open source infrastructure solutions such as ODM infrastructure will increase the level of competition in the market. The emergence of 200G and 400G will drive the demand for hyper-converged and hyperscale infrastructure in Western Europe and Nordic hyperscale data center market.



The major vendors in Western Europe and Nordic market are:

Apple

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Aruba S.P.A

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

OVH

IBM



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Growth of Internet

7.2 Electricity Prices

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.4 Submarine Fiber Cable Projects



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Hyperscale Cloud-based Services Demand and Supply on Rise across the Region

8.1.2 Built-to-Suit Wholesale Colocation Cost-effective Alternative for Hyperscale Data Center Service Providers

8.1.3 Implementation of GDPR to Increase Hyperscale Investment in Europe

8.1.4 Nordic Countries Competing to Attract Hyperscale Investment through Tax incentives

8.1.5 Growth in Connected Devices, Social Media, and IoT to Drive Hyperscale Data Center Market

8.2 Market Growth constraints

8.2.1 Security Challenges likely to Decline Market Share of Cloud Service Providers

8.2.2 Increase in Power Outages among Cloud Data Centers

8.2.3 Location Constraints for Hyperscale Data Center Construction

8.2.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

8.2.5 Lack of Skilled Workforce

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Availability and Procurement of Renewable Energy for Data Centers

8.3.2 District Heating to Reduce OPEX for Hyperscale Service Providers

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Automation and Monitoring Solutions

8.3.4 Hyperscale Deployment of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

8.3.5 Increase in Deployment of Software Defined Data Center (SDDC)

8.3.6 Increase in Adoption of OCPs and Hyperscale Specific Infrastructure

8.3.7 Introduction of Underwater Hyperscale Data Centers



9 Hyperscale Data Center Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Market Size & Forecast by Area

9.4 Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity

9.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Market by Infrastructure

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 IT Infrastructure

10.3 Electrical Infrastructure

10.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

10.5 General Construction



11 Market by IT Infrastructure

11.1 Server Infrastructure

11.2 Storage Infrastructure

11.3 Network Infrastructure



12 Market by Electrical Infrastructure

12.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) SYSTEMS

12.2 Generators

12.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

12.4 Rack Power Distribution Units

12.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure



13 Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

13.1 Cooling Systems

13.2 Racks

13.3 Other mechanical Infrastructure



14 Market By General Construction

14.1 Building Development

14.2 Installation and commissioning Services

14.3 Building Design

14.4 Physical Security

14.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



15 Market by Geography

15.1 Market Overview



16 Hyperscale Data Center Market in Western Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Market Size & Forecast By Area

16.4 Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity

16.5 Market Size & Forecast by IT Infrastructure

16.6 Market Size & Forecast by Support Infrastructure



17 Market by Countries - Western Europe

17.1 UK

17.2 Germany

17.3 Netherlands

17.4 France

17.5 Ireland

17.6 Other Western European Countries



18 Hyperscale Data Center Market in Nordic

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Market Size & Forecast By Area

18.3 Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity

18.4 Market Size & Forecast by IT Infrastructure

18.5 Market Size & Forecast by Support Infrastructure



19 Market by Countries

19.1 Denmark

19.2 Norway

19.3 Sweden

19.4 Finland and Iceland

Key Company Profiles



Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Apple

Aruba S.p.A

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

OVH

IBM

Other Prominent Vendors



Kao Data ( Harlow Operations Ltd)

EcoDataCenter

Infinity SDC

SAP

Verne Global

T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom)

CyrusOne (Zenium)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Iliad Data Center

Hydro66

Global Switch

NTT Communications

Alibaba Group

Digital Reality

Equinix

