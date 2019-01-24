Global Book Printing Market Outlook 2019-2024: The Comeback of Print & Self-Publishing and Short-Run Digital Printing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Book Printing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global book printing market is anticipated to reach values of around $49 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 1% during 2018-2024.



The growing preference for offset printers and the rise in adoption of small and large-scale digital printing capabilities is expected to transform the market over the next few years. The rising trend of demand for shorter run printing jobs, fueled by increasing self-publishing and print-on-demand orders will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market.



The global book printing market is driven by business consolidation and the rising number of self-publishing opportunities. The introduction and adoption of digital printing capabilities will revolutionize the global market over the next few years. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global book printing market by type, revenue channels, and geography.



Book Printing Market - Dynamics



The increase in the sales of printed books signals the return of readers and customers toward this format. With helping from declining sales and demand for e-books, the printed books are witnessing an enduring appeal and demand. The books are becoming priced possessions and carry an image of objects of beauty. Reading has also been one of the favorite pastimes of people of all ages across the globe, ranking after only to watching TV and listening to music. The publishers and book printers now invest significant time and resources to make beautiful and alluring books.



The online commerce platforms are presenting opportunities to both direct and indirect clientele of book printing. The clients include publishers, authors, and agents who utilize online platforms to place their orders to book publishers and manufacturers. Such developments in the marketplace are allowing the book publishers and traders to expand their clientele from large corporates to an increased number of small and individual customers. The trend of book publishers and traders expanding their customer and target base is generating a new increase in book printing jobs, thereby driving the global book printing market.



Book Printing Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, revenue channels, and geography.The book printing market by type is classified into children's books, educational and professional books, leisure and lifestyle books, and other books.



Leisure and lifestyle books dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The rapid changes in the lifestyle of consumers and exponential increase in marketing and advertising activities are positively impacting the growth and development of this segment in the global market. The use of expensive glossy paper and color printing technologies is one of the major factors contributing to the revenues in this segment in the global market.



The market for children's print books is facing intense competition from several substitutes, some even backed by scientific researches, to maintain a significant share of time-use. The share of time-use is getting distributed among several day to day activities including study and school time, toys, indoor as well as outdoor games, and an increasing amount of digital content curated for children.



The revenue channel segment in the global book printing market is divided into publishers and self-publishing. Self-publishing is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. Self-publishing is the upcoming trend, gaining high traction among independent authors in the global market. Self-publishing is a very cost-effective way to publish a book as it removes the need for publishers and book agents in the market.



This method is encouraging smaller, independent authors to get their work marketed to a large group of consumers at a significantly lower price. Books are also available to consumers through the publisher's online shopping websites as well as online direct-to-consumer publishing and distribution channels such as Amazon KDP, Draft2Digital, Barnes & Noble, and Pronoun.



Online sales accounted for over 40% of the distribution channel for books, while sales from mass merchants and book stores accounted for the remaining share. The major reasons for the spurt in online sales across major toy markets are the availability of variety and instant price comparison.



Book Printing Market - Geography



The global book printing market by geography is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. APAC occupied the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The accelerating export growth and rapid changes in consumption pattern are offering lucrative opportunities for business expansion in the APAC market.



Trade liberalization is one of the largest factors attributing to the growth of the APAC market. The leading vendors are re-focusing and redefining new product development and making partnerships with companies to expand their businesses in new regions in the APAC market.



The publisher revenues in the US are witnessing steady growth in leisure and lifestyle books. This can be attributed to the rising investment and focus of marketeers in travel retail and advertising.The increase in annual savings among end-users and their enhanced spending sentiments because of the economic recovery is allowing the rise in demand for print books in US households. Print books are also one of the most valued gifts among several age-groups.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global book printing marketis highly fragmented with the majority of the business rolling in from the US, China, and Hong Kong. The leading vendors are focusing on adoption of small- and large-scale digital printing capabilities to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The recent trend of self-publishing and print-on-demand orders is expected to transform the competition level in the market.



The popularity of digital commerce and publishing platforms will create lucrative opportunities for leading players in the global market. The latest innovations in print technologies will help vendors increase their profitability in the global book printing market.



The major vendors in the global book printing market are:

RR Donnelley & Sons

Quad Graphics

LSC Communications

CPI Corporate

Key companies to watch in the global book printing market are:

Toppan Printing Co

Bertelsmann

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Book Publishing Value Chain and Book Printing Revenue Channels

7.1.2 Use of Print in Advertisements



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing focus on education and student enrollments

8.1.2 Increased access to improved book printing services

8.1.3 Growing popularity of literature fests globally

8.1.4 Online sales and digital publishing platforms boosting revenues

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing information and entertainment delivery through connected devices

8.2.2 Substitutes for printed books and textbooks expected to gain demand

8.2.3 Availability of counterfeit and second-hand books

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 The comeback of print

8.3.2 Self-publishing and short-run digital printing

8.3.3 Innovations in raw materials and printing technologies



9 Global Book Printing Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Book Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Leisure & Lifestyle

10.3 Educational & Professional Books

10.4 Children's Books

10.5 Other Books



11 By Revenue Channel

11.1 Market Overview



12 By Geography



Key Company Profiles



RR Donnelley & Sons

Quad Graphics

LSC Communications

CPI Corporate

Key Companies to Watch



Toppan Printing Co

Bertelsmann

Other Prominent Vendors



Command Companies

Walsworth

Transcontinental Inc.

Bonacia

Inky Little Fingers

Marquis

China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd

Asia Korea Printing Inc

Lion Rock Group

CTPS

