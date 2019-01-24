SPORTSCASTER AND TV HOST DALE WALKER HAS SIGNED A HOLLYWOOD AGENT & MOVIE DEAL....

Beverly Hills Celebrity Management Company Satellite Agency Inc. President Joey Sulfaro was delighted by Signing Walker a Sportscaster and Actor….

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pseudonyms regularly used to describe an extremely driven and dynamic young TV host and Sportscaster Dale Walker , who is an inspiring quick witted natural creative talent in the media world.Walker has worked with many of the Worlds Celebrity Illuminati and Personalities from various Global Industries from Celebrities to Sporting Rockstar’s and Legends.Walker has caught the eye of Beverly Hills Celebrity Management company Satellite Agency Inc . Company President Joey Sulfaro, who is delighted by Signing Walker, and saying that Dale is an extremely talented guy. Satellite Agency Inc. is currently in talks with Walker for the lead male role in Joey Sulfaro’s next movie alongside Satellite Agency Inc. Australian discovery, Nina Conti , a Sanford Meisner Technique Thespian, as the Female Lead.Dale has his sights set even higher on the big prize for Movies and Television which are currently in the making. Walkers wish list is to perfect his skills paramount and work with Hollywood dream team heavyweights such as Movie and Television Moguls Ron Howard, Brett Ratner, Adam Sandler, Brian Grazier and Mark Gordon just to name a few. Walker has travelled the world in search of making his career a paramount success in an iconic fun filled industry with twists and turns that can lead you to places that dreams are made of…Stay Tuned!For all Enquiries and Endorsements Contact:Satellite Agency Inc.USA + 1 310 666 7030Australia: +61 409 887788Email: Joey@satelliteagency.com



