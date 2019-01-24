$5 Billion Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market are expected to reach revenues of around $5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2024.



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market are driven by the need for cleanliness and hygiene across commercial areas such as shopping malls, airports, railways, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. The increasing focus on flexibility and manoeuvrability will lead to the launch of new products in the global market.



Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Dynamics



Green cleaning is ensuring the usage of cleaning products which are harmless to the environment, reducing usage of water, chemicals and providing sustainable cleaning in a cost-effective way. The major trends of sustainable cleaning technology in commercial floor scrubber and sweeper market are - usage of grey water, recycled water and engineered water.



The grey water mainly includes rain water, wastes from bathroom, washing machine, showers and recycled water is grey water which is potable.Autonomous or robotic cleaning technologies are adapted which significantly reduces the effort of labors and is cost effective.



This autonomous cleaning equipment uses smart technology for mapping the facilities and they have increased capabilities of computing power which can be controlled using a smart phone and combine it with low cost optics & sensors.The recent trend in commercial floor scrubber and sweeper market is the renting of industrial cleaning equipment rather than purchase of cleaning equipment.



It is a cost effective and hassle-free alternative. These floor cleaning machines and equipment are purchased by cleaning management services or facilities and they rent it to others. The renting company also takes care of the repairing and maintenance of the floor cleaning machines in regular intervals.



Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, technology, end-users, and geography.The global commercial scrubber and sweeper market by product type are categorized into scrubber/scrubber dryer (ride-on, walk behind, and stand-on), sweeper (ride-on, walk behind, and manual), and others (single disk and combination machine). Scrubber segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



The availability of different products in various sizes and technology that are used to clean dust, germiest, oil, and grease on the surface of hard floors across industries is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.The growing demand for cleaning equipment that removes dust, germiest, oil, and grease from all types of surfaces is propelling the growth of this segment in the global commercial floor scrubber and sweeper market. The different kinds of scrubbers available in the global market are a walk behind, stand-on or ride-on.



The technology segment in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is classified into electrical, battery, and others. The battery-powered machines segment is the fastest growing in the global market, at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. The ease of operations and convenience of battery-powered systems are propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The use of electrical cords or plugs in small commercial cleaning equipment, mainly in some entry-level small scrubbers such as, walk behind micro-scrubbers is fuelling the growth of this segment in the global market.



These systems are beneficial to manoeuvrer through confined doorways and cleaning small aisles in the market.The global commercial floor scrubber and sweeper market by end-users are segmented into manufacturing industry, transportation & travel, government, education, healthcare, retail & hospitality, warehouse & distribution facilities, food & beverage industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, and others.



Food and beverage segment occupied more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The implementation of stringent safety and hygiene guidelines across the food and beverage industry is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.The use of automatic scrubbers and driers for effective cleaning of hospitals and other healthcare facilities will fuel the sales in the global commercial floor scrubber and sweeper market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market are highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of vendors. The players are focusing on upgrading their product offerings to create a unique value proposition in the global market. The manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies to sustain the intense competition in the market.



The top vendors are investing in the development of automation technologies with sophisticated filtrations systems to attract a maximum number of consumers in the market. The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will fuel the competition level in the global commercial scrubber and sweeper market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growth in hospitality industry and janitorial services

8.1.2 Stringent regulations to maintain cleanliness

8.1.3 More efficient and cost-effective than manual cleaning

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Availability of low-cost labor

8.2.2 Long replacement cycles

8.2.3 Low industrialization and penetration in underdeveloped and emerging nations

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Emergence of green cleaning technologies

8.3.2 Availability of robotic cleaning equipment

8.3.3 Long-term rental of cleaning machines



9 Global Commercial Scrubbers & Sweepers Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product Segmentation

10.1 Market Overview



11 Scrubbers/scrubbers Dryers

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Walk-behind scrubbers

11.3 Ride-on Scrubbers

11.4 Stand-on scrubbers



12 Sweepers

12.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Walk-behind sweepers

12.3 Ride-on Sweepers

12.4 Manual Sweepers



13 Other Sweepers & Scrubbers

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Combination

13.3 Single-Disc



14 By Power Source

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Battery Powered

14.3 Electric Powered

14.4 Others



15 By End-users

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Food & Beverages

15.3 Manufacturing

15.4 Retail & Hospitality

15.5 Transportation & Travel

15.6 Warehouse & Distribution

15.7 Healthcare

15.8 Education

15.9 Government

15.10 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

15.11 Others



