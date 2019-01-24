$1.23 Billion Agriculture Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT and Smart Technologies to Enable Precision Agriculture

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing adoption of advanced analytics to improve the yield and deal with unpredictable climate changes and environmental factors to drive the agriculture analytics market



The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 585 million in 2018 to USD 1,236 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.



The agriculture analytics market's major growth factors are rising pressure to meet the global demand for food and increasing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques. However, high capital investments to deploy agriculture analytics solution and services can hinder the growth of the market.



Livestock analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Agriculture analytics solution and services help livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and improve various livestock management processes, such as feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breed management, behavior monitoring and management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics involves using different devices, such as RFID, GPS, feeding systems, farm management systems, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions, to improve farm production.



Large farms segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Technological advancements and growing focus to follow modern farming practices have made farmers and growers implement advanced agriculture analytics solution. Large farm producers have the capital to invest in innovative technologies as compared to small and medium-sized farm producers, which allow them to develop a well-equipped next-generation agricultural infrastructure. Agriculture analytics solution implemented on the agriculture infrastructure help farmers make informed decisions, such as which crops to plant for their next harvest, soil health, water availability, and predictions on rainfall.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for agriculture analytics solution and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Israel, provide huge opportunities for vendors of agriculture analytics solution and services in the region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Agriculture Analytics Market

4.2 Agriculture Analytics Market: Top 3 Application Areas and Regions (2018)

4.3 Agriculture Analytics Market: Major Countries



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Deploy Modern Agricultural Techniques

5.2.1.2 Unpredictable Climate Changes and Environmental Factors

5.2.1.3 Rising Pressure to Meet the Global Demand for Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.2.2 Fragmented Agriculture Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI and Predictive Analytics to Improve the Yield

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and Smart Technologies to Enable Precision Agriculture

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization for Data Management and Data Aggregation in Agriculture Industry

5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Know-How Among Farmers

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Agribotix

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Agrivi

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Sentera



6 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Application Area

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Farm Analytics

6.2.1 Planning

6.2.1.1 Field Mapping

6.2.1.2 Crop Scouting

6.2.1.3 Weather Data Analytics

6.2.1.4 Soil Moisture Analysis

6.2.2 Farm Production

6.2.2.1 Irrigation and Water Management

6.2.2.2 Fertilizer Management

6.2.2.3 Crop Growth and Health

6.2.2.4 Farm Labor Management

6.2.2.5 Yield Monitoring

6.2.3 Post-Harvest Activities

6.2.3.1 Storage

6.2.3.2 Processing

6.2.3.3 Transport

6.2.3.4 Market Access

6.3 Livestock Analytics

6.3.1 Feeding Management

6.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Producers to Monitor Food Intake of Livestocks is Driving the Growth of Feeding Management Segment

6.3.2 Heat Stress Management

6.3.2.1 Need to Reduce Heat Stress Level of Cattle is Driving the Demand for Heat Stress Management Segment

6.3.3 Milk Harvesting

6.3.3.1 Growing Focus of Producers to Manage Various Activities of Milk Parlor is Driving the Demand for Milk Harvesting Segment

6.3.4 Breeding Management

6.3.4.1 Increasing Focus of Livestock Producers to Improve Animal Productivity is Driving the Demand for Breeding Management Segment

6.3.5 Behavior Monitoring and Management

6.3.5.1 Increasing Focus of Livestock Producers to Monitor Animal Behavior is Driving the Demand for Behaviour Monitoring and Management Segment

6.3.6 Others

6.4 Aquaculture Analytics

6.4.1 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

6.4.1.1 Need to Improve the Productivity of Fish Farms is Driving the Demand for Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation Segment

6.4.2 Feed Management

6.4.2.1 Need to Improve Optimal Nutrients and Feed Intake of Aquatic Animals is Driving the Demand for Feed Management Segment

6.4.3 Water Quality Management

6.4.3.1 Increasing Focus of Aqua Farmers to Maintain Water Quality is Driving the Demand for Water Quality Management Segment

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Others



7 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Growing Need for Agribusinesses to Effectively Analyze Critical Data in Real-Time and Make Timely Operational Decisions Driving the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solution

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Integration and Implementation

7.3.1.1.1 Growing Focus of Farmers to Reduce the Complexities Occurred While Deploying Agriculture Analytics Solution is Driving the Growth of Integration and Implementation Services in Agriculture Analytics Market

7.3.1.2 Consulting

7.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand of Farmers to Improve Land Cultivation With the Help of Experts Advice is Driving the Growth of Consulting Services in Agriculture Analytics Market

7.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

7.3.1.3.1 Need to Upkeep System Performance With Routine Infrastructure Maintenance is Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services in Agriculture Analytics Market

7.3.1.4 Training and Education

7.3.1.4.1 Growing Focus of Farmers to Follow Best Farming Practices and Improve Food and Livestock Production is Driving the Growth of Training and Education Services in Agriculture Analytics Market

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 Increasing Labor Shortage and Growing Need to Outsource Field-Related Operations Driving the Growth of Managed Services



8 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Factors Such as Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Agriculture Analytics Solution

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data Security Concerns Among End Users to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Agriculture Analytics Solution



9 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Farm Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Farms

9.2.1 Need for Cost-Effective Analytics Solutions Which Enhance Farm Productivity to Drive the Growth of Agriculture Analytics Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Farms

9.3 Large Farms

9.3.1 Real-Time Farm Data Management to Increase the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solutions in Large Farms



10 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Data Driven Methodology for Managing and Increasing Crop Production to Drive the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies to Monitor Livestock is Fueling the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Developed Communication Infrastructure to Propel the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.2.1 Automation of Agriculture Process to Increase the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solution

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.1.1 Agricultural Committees and Organizations to Motivate Farmers to Adopt Digital Agriculture Technologies

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Rapid Development of Connected Agricultural Equipment to Fuel the Growth of Agriculture Analytics Market

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in the Development of Aquaculture Application to Drive the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Adoption of Modern Agriculture Techniques to Utilize Natural Water Resource to Contribute A Significant Share in the Agriculture Analytics Market

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Growing Digital Transformation in the Country to Boost the Market Growth

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product/Service/Solution Launches and Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreement, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Deere & Company

12.3 IBM

12.4 Monsanto Company

12.5 SAP

12.6 Trimble

12.7 Accenture

12.8 Delaval

12.9 Iteris

12.10 Oracle

12.11 Agribotix

12.12 Agrivi

12.13 Agvue Technologies

12.14 Awhere

12.15 Conservis Corporation

12.16 DTN

12.17 Farmers Business Network

12.18 Farmers Edge

12.19 Geosys

12.20 Granular

12.21 Gro Intelligence

12.22 Precisionhawk

12.23 Proagrica

12.24 Resson

12.25 Taranis

12.26 Stesalit



