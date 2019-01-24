SMi’s 8th annual Smart Water Systems conference - The latest Technological Innovations in Smart Water Systems

Insights into the latest technology for Smart Water Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMI’s 8th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference taking place in London on 29th-30th April, will focus on the latest technological innovations and focus on the key issues in Smart Water Systems. One of the key factors to be discussed will be how this new technology can be utilised to predict events and ensure supply can be managed efficiently despite the adverse weather conditions which are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.Highlights include:Innovation in smart water network technologyDevelopments in smart water network technology that:- Help minimise non-revenue water- Enable identification of network leakage- Foster water use efficiency- Make smart metering more accessibleAnne Lorrigan, Product Manager, KamstrupThe role IoT can play in Event Management- What is IoT?- What is Event Management?- Current limitations to Event Management- The role of IoT in improving Event Management- What does the future hold for the Water Industry?Jamie Jones, Distribution Project Manager + Institute of Water Representative, Portsmouth WaterAre you as smart as consumers would like?- Performance suggests the water sector isn’t as smart as it should be- Consumers trust that the sector thinks smart and innovates- Internal end-to-end process matter to consumers (they just don’t want to know about them)- Excellent delivery and the “right first time” mentality can influence customers’ views of fairness and value for moneyMike Keil, Head of Policy and Research, Consumer Council WaterDownload the brochure at www.smart-water-systems.com/pr2 Register by 31st January and save £200!For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-group.co.uk



