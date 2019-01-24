Global $5.6 Bn Launch System Payload Market, 2018-2028 - Increasing Opportunities for the Private Players in Satellite Launch Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Launch System Payload Market: Focus on Orbit (GEO, MEO and LEO), Class (Small, Medium and Large Satellites), and End Users; Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The satellite launch industry is witnessing tremendous growth with many new players entering the market. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US-based regulatory authority for civil aviation, the global launch services were estimated to be around $5.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow with the booming space economy.

Satellites play a crucial role in enabling services such as communication, navigation, and environmental monitoring for the commercial, military, and government end users. There is an extensive demand for satellites today as there's an increasing need for faster, reliable, and efficient real-time tracking and monitoring system. Consequently, launch vehicles for satellites are an essential aspect of the global space industry, as they carry and place satellites into their assigned positions on the Earth's orbit.



Global launch system payload market has witnessed a high growth rate owing to the growing demand for satellite launches, specifically satellite constellations (that comprise several small satellites). The global launch system payload market recorded 390 satellite launches in 2017, with more number of small satellite launches in the forecast period.



Global launch system payload market is segmented into four classes, as per the weight of satellites: 1-500 Kg, 501-2,000 Kg, 2,001-5,000 Kg, and 5,001-10,000 Kg. The 1-500 Kg class dominated the global launch system payload market (in terms of the number of satellite launches) in 2017. The increase in the number of satellite constellations which comprise of small satellites, due to a growing need for data connectivity across the globe, is the reason behind 1-500 Kg class of satellites having the largest share in the market. During the forecast period, 1-500 Kg class of satellites is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparison with the other classes.



North America, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2018-2028). The U. S. is the leading country in the global launch system payload market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, with China dominating the market in this region. India is likely to grow at a much faster rate as compared to the other countries due to the continuous efforts by both the government and private players in India to advance the space sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Demand for Satellites among Different Applications

1.1.2 Increasing Investments in the Satellite Launch Industry

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Commercial Small Satellite Constellation

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Issues with Orbital Debris

1.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Opportunities for the Private Players in Satellite Launch Industry

1.3.2 Low-Cost Access to Space



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Contracts

2.2.2 Product Launches

2.2.3 Other Developments

2.3 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Start-up Scenario in Launch System Payload Market

3.2 Upcoming Launches by Key Launch Service Providers

3.3 Country-wise Analysis on Orbital Launch Systems

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Launch System Payload Market, 2017-2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Launch System Payload Market by Class

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Small Satellite (1-500 Kg)

5.2.1 Femto-satellite

5.2.2 Pico-satellite

5.2.3 Nano-satellite

5.2.4 Micro-satellite

5.2.5 Mini-satellite

5.3 Medium Satellite (501-2,000 Kg)

5.4 Large Satellite (>2,000 Kg)

5.4.1 2,001-5,000 Kg

5.4.2 5,001-10,000 Kg

5.4.3 Greater than 10,000 Kg

5.5 Uncrewed Spacecraft

5.5.1 Uncrewed Resupply Spacecraft

5.5.2 Space Probes

5.6 Human Spaceflight



6 Global Launch System Payload Market by Orbit

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)

6.2.1 GEO Launch System Payload Market by Class

6.2.2 Opportunities for GEO Launch System Payload Market

6.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

6.3.1 MEO Launch System Payload Market by Class

6.4 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

6.4.1 LEO Launch System Payload Market by Class

6.4.2 New Space Race in LEO Satellites



7 Global Launch System Payload Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Academic

7.4 Military

7.5 Government



8 Global Launch System Payload Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Disruptive Innovations in Launch System Payload Industry

9.1 Race Towards Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology

9.2 Emergence of Low Cost Alternatives to Satellites

9.2.1 High-Altitude Balloons to be a Game Changer

9.2.2 Ongoing Projects for High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites

9.3 Ongoing Developments in Launching Platform (Land, Sea and Air)



10 Company Profiles



Arianespace

Blue Origin

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Eurockot Launch Services GmbH

International Launch Services (ILS)

Interorbital Systems

ISC Kosmotras

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Spacefleet Ltd.

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Vector Launch, Inc.

Virgin Orbit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7l6tgx/global_5_6_bn?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Space Systems, Satellites and Launchers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.