Global Medical Devices Market 2018-2023: In 2018, Just 15 Companies Earn Almost 52% of the Revenue in the Device Market
Global Market for Medical Devices provides a complete view of the medical device market and opportunity for medical device companies, competitors, and investors. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and those of 50 countries, a survey of regulatory practices across the world, research and development spending, a look at the status of the hospital industry, key market drivers and limiters, and profiles of major device companies.
The report's findings show that revenue growth at major companies has changed and as well most revenue forecasts. Emerging markets continue to help boost company revenues, but the double-digit growth of past years is no longer widely forecasted.
Global Market for Medical Devices provides the following market data:
- Global Medical Device Market, 2016-2023
- Global Markets for Specific Medical Devices, 2018-2023
- Country Device Markets, 2018-2023 (United States, Germany, Japan, China, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Canada, Australia, India, Brazil, Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, Mexico, S. Korea, Sweden, Turkey, Singapore, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Philippines, Indonesia, Argentina, Israel, Greece, South Africa, Chile, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Slovakia, UAE, Czech Republic, Romania, Iran, Venezuela, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Croatia, Bulgaria, Iraq, Hungary, Serbia)
- Medical Device Spending as a Percentage of Total Health Spending, by Country, 2018 Estimates (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, Greece, Hungary, Russia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech. Rep., Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Japan, China, Australia, Vietnam, S. Korea, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela)
- Medical Device Market Distribution by Region, 2018 (%) (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Latin America)
Specific Device Markets
While there are hundreds of types of products that can be classified as medical devices, a few specific categories and products make up the bulk of the market.
The report addresses device category segment markets, detailing the size of the global market for specific device markets in 2018 and an estimated market for 2023, including the following:
- Anesthesia Monitors
- Blood Collection
- Blood Gas Analyzers
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Cannula Respiratory
- Catheters
- Computed Tomography
- Coronary Stents
- CPAP Machines
- Defibrillators
- Dental Equipment/Devices (excluding x-ray)
- Dental Implants/Components
- Dental X-ray
- Dialysis Equipment & Supplies
- EKG/ECG Machines
- Electrosurgical Devices
- Endoscopes (excluding gastro)
- Gastric Banding/Bariatric
- Gastro Endoscopes
- Glucose Tests
- Hip implants
- Hypodermic Syringe
- Infusion Pumps
- Intraocular Lenses
- Knee implants
- Medical Beds
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments
- MRI
- Neurostimulation
- Ostomy Care Devices
- Oxygen Therapy Equipment
- Pacemakers
- Personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, gowns)
- Spine implants
- Sport, Extremity and Trauma
- Stethoscopes
- Sutures, Staples, Staplers
- Traditional Surgical Instruments (scalpels, forceps, retractors, scissors)
- Ultrasound
- Vascular Closure Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Wound Care, Advanced
- X-Ray (excluding dental)
Top Companies
In 2018, just 15 companies earn almost 52% of the revenue in the device market. Most companies operate in just a few markets, though the top companies are multi-billion-dollar companies that operate in several categories. In each edition of this report, The publisher has looked at those companies in the industry that are large, global, and representative of different categories of medical device. The operations of these companies provide insight into the performance of the global device market and reveal trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending.
The following companies make up the publisher's Index of Bellwether Device Companies, with details of each related to performance in 2017 and 2018 included in the report:
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott
- Danaher Corporation
- Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD)
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker Corporation
- Royal Philips
- GE Healthcare
- Boston Scientific
- B. Braun
- Zimmer Biomet
- Baxter International
- Olympus Medical Systems
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Market by Country
Global Market for Medical Devices evaluates country markets for medical devices, providing market size 2018-2023, annual growth 2017-2018, and medical device market indicators (such as population, urban population (% of total) 2018, life expectancy at birth (years) 2018, total health spending (billions$), health spending % of GDP, physicians (per 1000 inhabitants), hospital beds (per 1000 inhabitants), diabetes prevalence (% of Population) 2017, and primary causes of death) for the top 20 country markets:
- United States
- Germany
- Japan
- China
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- Brazil
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Mexico
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Singapore
Mergers and Acquisitions
During the years 2015 through 2017 and through the first three quarters of 2018, key market players were active in M&A. Market share position has changed in the last year as several major competitors merged and others have shed medical device units. Medical device companies are seeking strategic acquisitions to fill gaps in their portfolios in a manner that will help them offer more complete solutions. There is a trend toward consolidation, driven in part by the necessity to reduce costs as pricing pressures mount from hospital customers. The report contains a select listing of major mergers and acquisitions that occurred in the medical device market in since 2015.
Company Profiles
Global Market for Medical Devices provides profiles not only of the 15 bellwether market companies based on revenues and diversity of medical devices produced, but also of other major concerns in the medical device market, including:
- 3M Health Care
- Access Scientific, LLC
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Advanced Bionics AG
- Angiodynamics
- Arjo AB
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- BSN medical GmbH - Essity
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast A/S
- CONMED Corporation
- Convatec
- Cook Medical
- Cooper Surgical
- Dentsply-Sirona
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Fresenius
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Haemonetics
- Hill-Rom
- Hollister Incorporated
- Invacare
- IRadimed Corporation
- Masimo Corporation
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Mlnlycke Health Care AB
- Nova Biomedical
- Paul Hartmann, AG
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- ResMed
- Roche
- Teleflex Inc
- Terumo Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
- Vyaire Medical
- Zyno Medical LLC
For the purposes of this report, the definition of a medical device is a broad one. A medical device is a product that is used in treatment, diagnosis or injury repair in a patient that does not achieve its effect through chemical action or metabolism in the human body. Most importantly, they are devices that are regulated. Because of the broad definition, estimates of medical device markets vary, as any item from a nuclear camera or catheter to a latex glove can be considered a medical device. It is, as a result, a market in which hundreds of companies worldwide participate.
