Global Medical Devices Market 2018-2023: In 2018, Just 15 Companies Earn Almost 52% of the Revenue in the Device Market

Global Market for Medical Devices provides a complete view of the medical device market and opportunity for medical device companies, competitors, and investors. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and those of 50 countries, a survey of regulatory practices across the world, research and development spending, a look at the status of the hospital industry, key market drivers and limiters, and profiles of major device companies.



The report's findings show that revenue growth at major companies has changed and as well most revenue forecasts. Emerging markets continue to help boost company revenues, but the double-digit growth of past years is no longer widely forecasted.



Global Market for Medical Devices provides the following market data:

Global Medical Device Market, 2016-2023

Global Markets for Specific Medical Devices, 2018-2023

Country Device Markets, 2018-2023 (United States, Germany, Japan, China, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Canada, Australia, India, Brazil, Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, Mexico, S. Korea, Sweden, Turkey, Singapore, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Philippines, Indonesia, Argentina, Israel, Greece, South Africa, Chile, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Slovakia, UAE, Czech Republic, Romania, Iran, Venezuela, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Croatia, Bulgaria, Iraq, Hungary, Serbia)

Medical Device Spending as a Percentage of Total Health Spending, by Country, 2018 Estimates (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, Greece, Hungary, Russia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech. Rep., Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Japan, China, Australia, Vietnam, S. Korea, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela)

Medical Device Market Distribution by Region, 2018 (%) (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Latin America)

Specific Device Markets



While there are hundreds of types of products that can be classified as medical devices, a few specific categories and products make up the bulk of the market.



The report addresses device category segment markets, detailing the size of the global market for specific device markets in 2018 and an estimated market for 2023, including the following:

Anesthesia Monitors

Blood Collection

Blood Gas Analyzers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Cannula Respiratory

Catheters

Computed Tomography

Coronary Stents

CPAP Machines

Defibrillators

Dental Equipment/Devices (excluding x-ray)

Dental Implants/Components

Dental X-ray

Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

EKG/ECG Machines

Electrosurgical Devices

Endoscopes (excluding gastro)

Gastric Banding/Bariatric

Gastro Endoscopes

Glucose Tests

Hip implants

Hypodermic Syringe

Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Lenses

Knee implants

Medical Beds

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments

MRI

Neurostimulation

Ostomy Care Devices

Oxygen Therapy Equipment

Pacemakers

Personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, gowns)

Spine implants

Sport, Extremity and Trauma

Stethoscopes

Sutures, Staples, Staplers

Traditional Surgical Instruments (scalpels, forceps, retractors, scissors)

Ultrasound

Vascular Closure Devices

Wheelchairs

Wound Care, Advanced

X-Ray (excluding dental)

Top Companies



In 2018, just 15 companies earn almost 52% of the revenue in the device market. Most companies operate in just a few markets, though the top companies are multi-billion-dollar companies that operate in several categories. In each edition of this report, The publisher has looked at those companies in the industry that are large, global, and representative of different categories of medical device. The operations of these companies provide insight into the performance of the global device market and reveal trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending.



The following companies make up the publisher's Index of Bellwether Device Companies, with details of each related to performance in 2017 and 2018 included in the report:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Royal Philips

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific

B. Braun

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter International

Olympus Medical Systems

Smith & Nephew Plc

Market by Country



Global Market for Medical Devices evaluates country markets for medical devices, providing market size 2018-2023, annual growth 2017-2018, and medical device market indicators (such as population, urban population (% of total) 2018, life expectancy at birth (years) 2018, total health spending (billions$), health spending % of GDP, physicians (per 1000 inhabitants), hospital beds (per 1000 inhabitants), diabetes prevalence (% of Population) 2017, and primary causes of death) for the top 20 country markets:

United States

Germany

Japan

China

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Canada

Australia

India

Brazil

Netherlands

Switzerland

Taiwan

Mexico

South Korea

Sweden

Turkey

Singapore

Mergers and Acquisitions



During the years 2015 through 2017 and through the first three quarters of 2018, key market players were active in M&A. Market share position has changed in the last year as several major competitors merged and others have shed medical device units. Medical device companies are seeking strategic acquisitions to fill gaps in their portfolios in a manner that will help them offer more complete solutions. There is a trend toward consolidation, driven in part by the necessity to reduce costs as pricing pressures mount from hospital customers. The report contains a select listing of major mergers and acquisitions that occurred in the medical device market in since 2015.



Company Profiles



Global Market for Medical Devices provides profiles not only of the 15 bellwether market companies based on revenues and diversity of medical devices produced, but also of other major concerns in the medical device market, including:

3M Health Care

Access Scientific, LLC

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Advanced Bionics AG

Angiodynamics

Arjo AB

Arthrex, Inc.

Asahi Kasei

BSN medical GmbH - Essity

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

CONMED Corporation

Convatec

Cook Medical

Cooper Surgical

Dentsply-Sirona

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Fresenius

GF Health Products Inc.

Haemonetics

Hill-Rom

Hollister Incorporated

Invacare

IRadimed Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Nova Biomedical

Paul Hartmann, AG

PerkinElmer, Inc

ResMed

Roche

Teleflex Inc

Terumo Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Vyaire Medical

Zyno Medical LLC

For the purposes of this report, the definition of a medical device is a broad one. A medical device is a product that is used in treatment, diagnosis or injury repair in a patient that does not achieve its effect through chemical action or metabolism in the human body. Most importantly, they are devices that are regulated. Because of the broad definition, estimates of medical device markets vary, as any item from a nuclear camera or catheter to a latex glove can be considered a medical device. It is, as a result, a market in which hundreds of companies worldwide participate.

