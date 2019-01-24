United States Stormwater Management (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and Others) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Stormwater Management Market By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial and Industrial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States stormwater management market is forecast to witness robust growth to reach $ 7.9 billion by 2023, on account of increasing life and property losses due to growing storm occurrences in the country.



Moreover, development of innovative and smart technologies for stormwater management such as Low Impact Development (LID) systems, growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems, and increasing focus on green stormwater management strategies would fuel the country's stormwater management market in the coming years.



Government initiatives such as Stormwater Grant Program (SWGP) and introduction of new standards such as Construction General Permit (CGP) for the discharge of stormwater from construction sector are expected to augment demand for stormwater management systems in the US during forecast period.



Innovative technologies like the installation of smart water monitoring and control technology running on the cloud platform by Philadelphia Water Department in partnership with Microsoft partner Opti are also expected to create awareness regarding stormwater management in the country.



Municipalities dominate United States stormwater management market, as a large number of infrastructure projects pertaining to the collection of runoff water to avoid environmental and water pollution are being carried out in the segment.



Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Stormwater Management in United States

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Stormwater Management distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Some of the major companies operating in the US stormwater management market are



Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Forterra Inc

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

AquaShield Inc

Suntree Technologies Inc

Hydro International Plc

Old Castle Precast Inc

StromTrap LLC

Thompson Pipe Group Inc

Rinker Materials Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Preferred Stormwater Management Tool

4.2. Concept Awareness

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. United States Stormwater Management Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Tools (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Municipal, Commercial and Industrial)

5.2.3. By Region (West, Midwest, North East and South)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Tools, By Application and By Region)



6. Value Chain Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers/Opportunities

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. United States Economic Profile



11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Company Profiles



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tcjt5/united_states?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Water



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.