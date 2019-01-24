Technological Advances Are Boosting The Orthopedic Devices Market, TBRC Report Suggests

Global Medical Equipment Market, Top 5 Segments, 2018 By Percentage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic devices market, which is the fourth largest segment of the global medical equipment market, has taken a leap forward in terms of technology by introducing 3D printed orthopedic implants and having robots assist surgeons during surgery, Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018, a report from The Business Research Company shows. These developments will help the orthopedic devices market grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.7% to 2022.

Key applications of 3D printers for the orthopedic devices market include planning the surgical correction of a forearm deformity, aiding in the placement of screws or surgical plates (pedicle screw placement), and object visualization during maxillofacial surgeries. 3D printing also helps in tailoring the prosthesis based on the patient’s specific anatomy and recreates an exact surface finish or a controlled porosity able to aid osteointegration (spinal implant cage for the treatment of severe back pain). For example, surgeons can use 3D printer implants to replace skull parts, a process that allows engineers to design and build an entire implant, including the roughened surface for Osseo integration, in a single process. Optomec, a 3D printer company, offers LENS 3D printers that are used in the development, prototyping and production of specialty orthopedic implants, such as hip, knee and spinal devices.

Another technological development seen in the orthopedic market is that of robot-assisted surgery. Robot-assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform complex operations with high precision, flexibility and control. Robotic surgical systems are commonly used for minimally invasive surgeries that need to be performed through tiny incisions. Surgeons use computer controls to operate robotic equipment which does not require the physical presence of the surgeon in the operating room. Recent technological advances in robotics are enabling surgeons to perform two different surgical procedures simultaneously. For instance, Stryker Corporation offers the MAKO robotic- arm assisted surgery device that comes with advanced MAKO robotic arm technology.

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of reports from The Business Research Company that provide a market overview, analyze and forecast market size and growth, market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights and quotations from interviews with industry leaders. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.

Where To Learn More

Read the Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company for more information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global healthcare market, in-vitro diagnostics market, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic equipment, orthopedic devices, hospital supplies, ophthalmic devices, nephrology & urology devices, patient monitoring devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, dental equipment and supplies, wound care devices, diabetes care devices, surgical equipment, ENT devices, neurology devices

Medical Equipment Market Companies Covered: Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: 2014-16 actuals, 2017 estimates, 2018-22 forecasts.

Data Segmentations: Medical equipment market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, medical equipment market split by segments (in-vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic equipment, orthopedic devices, hospital supplies, ophthalmic devices, nephrology and urology devices, patient monitoring devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, dental equipment and supplies, wound care devices, diabetes care devices, surgical equipment, ENT devices, neurology devices), historic and forecast size of segments and subsegments, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares of segments and subsegments.

Healthcare market segment shares for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Other Data: Medical equipment market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average medical equipment expenditure, by country; global number of medical equipment enterprises, 2017, average medical equipment market revenue per enterprise, 2017, by country, global number of employees in the medical equipment industry, 2017, average revenues per employee in the medical equipment industry, 2017, by country.

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global medical equipment market, PESTEL analysis, medical equipment market customer information, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 medical equipment market companies, medical equipment market trends and strategies, medical equipment market key mergers and acquisitions.

Strategies For Participants In The Medical Equipment Industry: Over 75 strategies based on key trends and company reports, including surgical equipment companies devising new business models and marketing strategies to attract hospitals and surgical centers, and Abbott’s strategy of acquiring companies in similar businesses.

Key Opportunities In The Medical Equipment Market: The report reveals the global, regional and country sub segments where the medical equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports similar to “Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018”:

Healthcare Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-global-market-report-2018)

Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minor-orthopedic-implants-replacement-market)

Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/major-orthopedic-joint-replacement-implants-market)

Wearable Medical Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-medical-devices-market)

Global Diabetes Test Strips Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-test-strips-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-market)

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report-2018)

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-devices-global-market-report-2018)

Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report-2018)

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-devices-global-market-report-2018)

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-devices-global-market-report-2018)

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report)

Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wound-care-devices-global-market-report)

In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-global-market-report-2018)

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report-2018)

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report-2018)

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-report-2018)

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-global-market-report-2018)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.