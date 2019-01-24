Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 report on January 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Press release

January 24, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 report on January 31, 2019 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on January 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.



