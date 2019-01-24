Looking to Recover Deleted Files? Wondershare’s Recoverit Free Software Can Help Recover Lost Files Free

Storage devices are used for storing important files, but what if those files are lost? That’s where Recoverit, a free deleted file recovery software can Help!

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several options to store data such as on hard drives, memory cards and SD cards. Sometimes however these storage devices can experience issues resulting in lost files or in worse cases deletion of data.

That’s a big issue that Wondershare’s recently launched software – Recoverit aims to solve with its award worthy algorithms that help recover files that may have been lost due to one or more reasons including accidental deletion, virus attacks, etc. The most noteworthy feature of this deleted files freeware is that it supports a wide range of file formats, and works seamlessly on both Windows and macOS operating systems.

This safe and reliable lost data recovery solution works just as well on external storage devices such as memory cards, external storage devices and SD cards as it does on Windows and macOS hard drives, making it an all-rounder in the free deleted file recovery software segment.

The common perception when files are deleted is that they are permanently deleted, and no longer exist on the computer or mobile system even with the Shift + Delete command. This however isn’t always the case! Most deleted files are generally only permanently gone from the computer’s system when they are overwritten by other newer files.

But this where things get tricky, because there’s no sure-shot way of determining when exactly files on a computer are being overwritten. Recoverit is backed by the latest free deleted file recovery software technology, and works in the backend to analyze a respective storage device’s memory, and then presents users with the files that can be retrieved in a well laid out viewing window in its intuitive user interface.

Recoverit can easily recover files such as audio, photos, music, emails from any storage device. But that’s not all, the software can help users get back files from several devices including PC’s, laptops, digital cameras and camcorders. Some of the situations from where Recoverit can retrieve data include system crashes, malware attacks and lost partitions.

With Recoverit, users get the best of both worlds – free data recovery windows software and one that is easy to use by both novice and seasoned computer users. The software can be downloaded with just a few clicks, and installed just as easily. Once downloaded and installed, users simply launch the software, and then select the recovery mode that best fits their situation.

For example – to recover deleted files from the recycling bin, user will need to select Recycle Bin Recovery from the user interface for optimal results. After the scanning process is complete, the files that can be recovered from the storage device and then they will be displayed in the preview Window where users can select the files they wish to restore.

To retrieve files from external storage devices such as pen drives, users need to launch Recoverit, click on the External Devices Recovery tab, and let the software work its magic. For a software that helps recover several different types of files and formats including word files, excel files, zip files, Recoverit seems to be a promising solution.

About Wondershare

Founded more than a decade ago, Wondershare has evolved into one of the most esteemed data recovery software providers. The company is a key member of the National Planning Software Enterprises, and has a user footprint in over 150 countries worldwide. With development centers in Shenzhen and Tokyo, and marketing branches in Tokyo and Vancouver, the company is regarded as an industry leader owing to its implementation of the latest technology and innovation in the products created by the company in all the products it creates.





