Parker Elects Goodyear Executive Laura Thompson to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Laura K. Thompson to its Board of Directors, effective January 23, 2019.

Ms. Thompson is currently an Executive Vice President of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, and the largest operator of commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. She will be retiring from Goodyear in March 2019 after 35 years of dedicated service, including five years as its Chief Financial Officer from 2013-18.

“Laura is a seasoned executive with a remarkable record of financial, operational and technology expertise, and we are excited to welcome her to Parker’s Board of Directors,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “Laura’s proven leadership abilities and depth of knowledge will provide a fresh perspective and add significant value as Parker continues to focus on profitable growth and delivering strong financial performance.”

Ms. Thompson joined Goodyear in 1983 and served in various finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility. In 1999, she was promoted to Director of Investor Relations and led key initiatives to improve Goodyear’s relationships with the investment community. She became Vice President of Business Development in 2005, and in 2009 was named Vice President of Finance for Goodyear North America, helping to execute a turnaround of the company’s largest business unit. Ms. Thompson was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2013, with global responsibility for all financial, business development and investor relations matters.

She currently serves on the board of Akron Children’s Hospital and The University of Akron’s Advancement Council for the College of Business.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

