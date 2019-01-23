Crown Castle Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Raises Outlook for Full Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



2019 Outlook for Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, Growth in Site Rental Revenues ($ in millions)



2019 Outlook for AFFO growth ($ in millions)





"We closed out another year of growth with solid results in the fourth quarter and increased our Outlook for 2019, demonstrating the strong fundamentals across our business," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about the opportunity we see to leverage the unmatched portfolio of more than 40,000 towers and 65,000 route miles of dense, high capacity fiber that we have built and acquired over the past two decades in the top U.S. markets where we see the greatest long-term demand. We continue to believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders. Further, we believe that the U.S. is the best market for communications infrastructure ownership, and we are pursuing that compelling opportunity with our comprehensive offering. With the positive momentum we continue to see in our towers and fiber segments, we remain focused on investing in our business to generate future growth and delivering dividend per share growth of 7% to 8% per year."

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER

The table below sets forth select financial results for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. For further information, refer to the financial statements and non-GAAP, segment and other calculation reconciliations included in this press release.

(in millions) Actual Midpoint

Q4 2018

Outlook(b) Actual

Compared to

Outlook Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change % Change Site rental revenues $1,209 $1,051 +$158 +15 % $1,194 +$15 Net income (loss) $213 $98 +$115 +117 % $214 -$1 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $816 $707 +$109 +15 % $825 -$8 AFFO(a)(c) $591 $512 +$79 +15 % $596 -$5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 417 408 +9 +2 % 416 +1

Note: Figures may not tie due to rounding.

(a) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) and definition included herein.

(b) As issued on October 17, 2018.

(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER

Site rental revenues. Site rental revenues grew approximately 15%, or $158 million, from fourth quarter 2017 to fourth quarter 2018, inclusive of approximately $59 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, $82 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, and a $17 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $59 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 5.6% growth, comprised of approximately 7.7% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 2.1% from tenant non-renewals. When compared to the prior fourth quarter 2018 Outlook issued on October 17, 2018, site rental revenues were approximately $15 million higher than expected and included approximately $10 million of additional straight-lined revenues primarily resulting from term extensions associated with leasing activity.

Site rental revenues grew approximately 15%, or $158 million, from fourth quarter 2017 to fourth quarter 2018, inclusive of approximately $59 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, $82 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, and a $17 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $59 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 5.6% growth, comprised of approximately 7.7% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 2.1% from tenant non-renewals. When compared to the prior fourth quarter 2018 Outlook issued on October 17, 2018, site rental revenues were approximately $15 million higher than expected and included approximately $10 million of additional straight-lined revenues primarily resulting from term extensions associated with leasing activity. Net income. Net income for fourth quarter 2018 was $213 million, compared to $98 million during the same period a year ago.

Net income for fourth quarter 2018 was $213 million, compared to $98 million during the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA. When compared to the prior fourth quarter 2018 Outlook, Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by approximately $10 million of higher costs associated with the combination of additional accruals for annual bonuses relating to full year 2018 results and expenses related to certain natural disasters that occurred during the fourth quarter. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by approximately $5 million of lower services contribution that is now expected to contribute to Adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

When compared to the prior fourth quarter 2018 Outlook, Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by approximately $10 million of higher costs associated with the combination of additional accruals for annual bonuses relating to full year 2018 results and expenses related to certain natural disasters that occurred during the fourth quarter. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by approximately $5 million of lower services contribution that is now expected to contribute to Adjusted EBITDA in 2019. Capital expenditures. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $500 million, comprised of $18 million of land purchases, $30 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $447 million of revenue generating capital expenditures and $5 million of integration capital expenditures. The revenue generating capital expenditures of $447 million included $349 million attributable to Fiber and $98 million attributable to Towers.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were $500 million, comprised of $18 million of land purchases, $30 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $447 million of revenue generating capital expenditures and $5 million of integration capital expenditures. The revenue generating capital expenditures of $447 million included $349 million attributable to Fiber and $98 million attributable to Towers. Common stock dividend. During the quarter, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of $1.125 per common share, an increase of approximately 7% on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

The table below sets forth select financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. For further information, refer to the financial statements and non-GAAP and other calculation reconciliations included in this press release.

(in millions) Actual Midpoint

Full Year

2018

Outlook(b) Actual

Compared to

Outlook 2018 2017 Change % Change Site rental revenues $4,716 $3,669 +$1,047 +29 % $4,701 +$15 Net income (loss) $671 $445 +$226 +51 % $672 -$1 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $3,141 $2,482 +$659 +27 % $3,149 -$8 AFFO(a)(c) $2,274 $1,860 +$414 +22 % $2,278 -$5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 415 383 +32 +8 % 415 —

Note: Figures may not tie due to rounding

(a) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) included herein.

(b) As issued on October 17, 2018.

(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YEAR

Site rental revenues. Site rental revenues grew approximately 29%, or $1,047 million, from full year 2017 to full year 2018, inclusive of approximately $207 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, $767 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, and a $73 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $207 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 5.6% growth, comprised of approximately 8.0% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 2.4% from tenant non-renewals.

Site rental revenues grew approximately 29%, or $1,047 million, from full year 2017 to full year 2018, inclusive of approximately $207 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, $767 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, and a $73 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $207 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 5.6% growth, comprised of approximately 8.0% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 2.4% from tenant non-renewals. Capital expenditures. Capital expenditures during the year were $1.7 billion, comprised of $56 million of land purchases, $105 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $1.6 billion of revenue generating capital expenditures and $13 million of integration capital expenditures. The revenue generating capital expenditures of $1.6 billion included approximately $1.2 billion attributable to Fiber and approximately $350 million attributable to Towers.

Capital expenditures during the year were $1.7 billion, comprised of $56 million of land purchases, $105 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $1.6 billion of revenue generating capital expenditures and $13 million of integration capital expenditures. The revenue generating capital expenditures of $1.6 billion included approximately $1.2 billion attributable to Fiber and approximately $350 million attributable to Towers. Common stock dividend. During the year, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $1.8 billion in the aggregate, or $4.275 per common share, an increase of approximately 10% on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago.

"Our positive 2018 results and increased full year 2019 Outlook reflect the strong underlying demand for our communications infrastructure assets and our team's continued focus on translating the robust growth in data demand into growth in dividends per share," stated Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer. "Looking back on 2018, we had a very successful year. We delivered 10% growth in dividends per share year over year, made significant investments in new fiber assets in top markets where we see the greatest demand for small cells and fiber solutions, substantially completed the integration of our recent acquisitions, all while improving our financial flexibility by proactively refinancing upcoming maturities and increasing the average maturity of our debt. Looking forward, we are excited about the growth trends across our business and the long-term opportunity in front of Crown Castle as we continue to target 7% to 8% annual growth in dividends per share."

OUTLOOK

This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As previously announced on October 17, 2018, the Outlook section of Crown Castle's quarterly earnings releases now includes Outlook for full year periods only.



The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current Outlook for full year 2019:

(in millions) Full Year 2019 Site rental revenues $4,939 to $4,984 Site rental cost of operations(a) $1,438 to $1,483 Net income (loss) $781 to $861 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $3,344 to $3,389 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(c) $687 to $732 FFO(b)(d) $2,293 to $2,338 AFFO(b)(d) $2,413 to $2,458 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted(e) 417

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.

(b) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) and definition included herein.

(c) See reconciliation of "components of current outlook for interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(d) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(e) The assumption for full year 2019 diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. The diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count.

Full Year 2019 Outlook

The table below compares the results for full year 2018, midpoint of the current full year 2019 Outlook and the midpoint of the previously provided full year 2019 Outlook for select metrics.

Midpoint of FY 2019 Outlook to FY 2018 Actual Comparison (in millions) Current

Full Year

2019 Outlook Full Year

2018 Actual Change % Change Previous Full Year 2019 Outlook(d) Current Compared to Previous Outlook Site rental revenues $4,962 $4,716 +$246 +5 % $4,921 +$41 Net income (loss) $821 $671 +$150 +22 % $778 +$43 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $3,367 $3,141 +$226 +7 % $3,326 +$41 AFFO(a)(b) $2,436 $2,274 +$162 +7 % $2,436 — Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted(c) 417 415 +2 — 416 +1

(a) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) and definition included herein.

(b) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(c) The assumption for full year 2019 diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. For all periods presented, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count.

(d) As issued on October 17, 2018.

When compared to the prior full year 2019 Outlook, the increase to the expected growth in site rental revenues relates to the expected increase in straight-lined revenues primarily resulting from term extensions associated with leasing activity.



At the midpoints, the expected Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues from 2018 to 2019 represents 6.0% growth year over year compared to 5.6% for full year 2018, comprised of approximately 9.8% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 3.8% from tenant non-renewals.



The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in site rental revenues from 2018 to 2019 of $223 million to $268 million, inclusive of expected Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues during 2019 of $260 million to $300 million.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94746045-21ff-4713-950f-2f59af26b5d3 The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in AFFO from 2018 to 2019 of $140 million to $185 million.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eda99c75-44bc-48ad-b874-c615d6c58676 When compared to the prior full year 2019 Outlook, the Outlook for AFFO is unchanged.

Additional information is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations



This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).

Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO, FFO and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Our definition of FFO is consistent with guidelines from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts with the exception of the impact of income taxes in periods prior to our REIT conversion in 2014.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide Segment Site Rental Gross Margin, Segment Services and Other Gross Margin and Segment Operating Profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments for purposes of making decisions about allocating capital and assessing performance. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as capital expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO, FFO and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of the communications infrastructure sector and other REITs to measure financial performance without regard to items such as depreciation, amortization and accretion which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is similar to the measure of current financial performance generally used in our debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.



AFFO is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that AFFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as it includes (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt and dividends on our preferred stock) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of our (a) asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) and (b) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations, or rent free periods, the revenue or expense is recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the contract. Management notes that Crown Castle uses AFFO only as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment.



FFO is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that FFO may be used by investors or other interested parties as a basis to compare our financial performance with that of other REITs. FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion). FFO is not a key performance indicator used by Crown Castle. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations.



Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues is useful to investors or other interested parties in understanding the components of the year-over-year changes in our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP. Management uses the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues to assess year-over-year growth rates for our rental activities, to evaluate current performance, to capture trends in rental rates, new leasing activities and customer non-renewals in our core business, as well to forecast future results. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues is not meant as an alternative measure of revenue and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing the performance of our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures, segment measures and other calculations as follows:



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, (income) loss from discontinued operations and stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Funds from Operations. We define Adjusted Funds from Operations as FFO before straight-lined revenue, straight-lined expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, acquisition and integration costs, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, and less sustaining capital expenditures (comprised of maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures).

Funds from Operations. We define Funds from Operations as net income plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends, and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues. We define the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues as the sum of the change in GAAP site rental revenues related to (1) new leasing activity, including revenues from the construction of small cells and the impact of prepaid rent, (2) escalators and less (3) non-renewals of customer contracts.

Segment Measures

Segment Site Rental Gross Margin. We define Segment Site Rental Gross Margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense and prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental cost of operations.

Segment Services and Other Gross Margin. We define Segment Services and Other Gross Margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense recorded in consolidated services and other cost of operations.

Segment Operating Profit. We define Segment Operating Profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, less selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to the respective segment.

All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately.

Other Calculations

Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They consist of expansion or development of existing communications infrastructure, construction of new communications infrastructure, and, to a lesser extent, purchases of land interests (which primarily relate to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers) and other capital projects.

Integration capital expenditures. We define integration capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made as a result of integrating acquired companies into our business.

Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as either discretionary or integration capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our customers' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) corporate capital expenditures.

The tables set forth below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to comparable GAAP financial measures. The components in these tables may not sum to the total due to rounding. The Company has changed its presentation to millions and, as a result, any necessary rounding adjustments have been made to prior year disclosed amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in millions) Net income (loss) $ 213 $ 98 $ 671 $ 445 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges 8 7 26 17 Acquisition and integration costs 9 34 27 61 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 390 362 1,528 1,242 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 5 5 20 20 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a) 164 160 642 591 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — — 106 4 Interest income (2 ) (6 ) (5 ) (19 ) Other (income) expense (1 ) 2 (1 ) (1 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 5 15 19 26 Stock-based compensation expense 25 30 108 96 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 816 $ 707 $ 3,141 $ 2,482

(a) See the reconciliation of "components of historical interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:



Full Year 2019 (in millions) Outlook Net income (loss) $ 781 to $ 861 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges $ 35 to $ 45 Acquisition and integration costs $ 15 to $ 25 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,606 to $ 1,646 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $ 19 to $ 21 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a) $ 687 to $ 732 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 Interest income $ (7 ) to $ (3 ) Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $ 17 to $ 25 Stock-based compensation expense $ 111 to $ 116 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 3,344 to $ 3,389

(a) See the reconciliation of "components of current outlook for interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net income (loss) $ 213 $ 98 $ 671 $ 445 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 375 354 1,472 1,211 Asset write-down charges 8 7 26 17 Dividends on preferred stock (28 ) (30 ) (113 ) (30 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 568 $ 429 $ 2,055 $ 1,643 FFO (from above) $ 568 $ 429 $ 2,055 $ 1,643 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue (20 ) (3 ) (72 ) — Straight-lined expense 21 23 90 93 Stock-based compensation expense 25 30 108 96 Non-cash portion of tax provision 3 12 2 9 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 15 8 56 31 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 2 2 7 9 Other (income) expense (1 ) 2 (1 ) (1 ) (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — — 106 4 Acquisition and integration costs 9 34 27 61 Maintenance capital expenditures (17 ) (13 ) (64 ) (41 ) Corporate capital expenditures (13 ) (12 ) (41 ) (44 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 591 $ 512 $ 2,274 $ 1,860





(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO. (b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. (c) Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding were 417 million, 408 million, 415 million and 383 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. For all periods presented, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count. (d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (e) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:



Full Year 2019 (in millions) Outlook Net income (loss) $ 781 to $ 861 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,557 to $ 1,577 Asset write-down charges $ 35 to $ 45 Dividends on preferred stock $ (113 ) to $ (113 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 2,293 to $ 2,338 FFO (from above) $ 2,293 to $ 2,338 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue $ (50 ) to $ (30 ) Straight-lined expense $ 70 to $ 90 Stock-based compensation expense $ 111 to $ 116 Non-cash portion of tax provision $ (4 ) to $ 6 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 49 to $ 69 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $ (2 ) to $ 8 Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 Acquisition and integration costs $ 15 to $ 25 Maintenance capital expenditures $ (80 ) to $ (70 ) Corporate capital expenditures $ (45 ) to $ (35 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 2,413 to $ 2,458





(a) The assumption for full year 2019 diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding is 417 million based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. The diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count. (b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion for our definitions of FFO and AFFO. (c) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. (d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (e) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:



Previously Issued Previously Issued Previously Issued Q4 2018 Full Year 2018 Full Year 2019 (in millions) Outlook Outlook Outlook Net income (loss) $ 201 to $ 226 $ 659 to $ 684 $ 738 to $ 818 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges $ 9 to $ 11 $ 27 to $ 29 $ 35 to $ 45 Acquisition and integration costs $ 8 to $ 12 $ 26 to $ 30 $ 15 to $ 25 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 381 to $ 401 $ 1,519 to $ 1,539 $ 1,609 to $ 1,644 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $ 4 to $ 6 $ 19 to $ 21 $ 19 to $ 21 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 160 to $ 170 $ 638 to $ 648 $ 691 to $ 736 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 $ 106 to $ 106 $ 0 to $ 0 Interest income $ (2 ) to $ 0 $ (6 ) to $ (4 ) $ (7 ) to $ (3 ) Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 3 $ (1 ) to $ 3 $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $ 3 to $ 8 $ 16 to $ 21 $ 16 to $ 24 Stock-based compensation expense $ 23 to $ 27 $ 107 to $ 111 $ 111 to $ 115 Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b) $ 820 to $ 830 $ 3,144 to $ 3,154 $ 3,303 to $ 3,348

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Previously Issued Previously Issued Previously Issued Q4 2018 Full Year 2018 Full Year 2019 (in millions) Outlook Outlook Outlook Net income (loss) $ 201 to $ 226 $ 659 to $ 684 $ 738 to $ 818 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 372 to $ 382 $ 1,469 to $ 1,479 $ 1,560 to $ 1,580 Asset write-down charges $ 9 to $ 11 $ 27 to $ 29 $ 35 to $ 45 Dividends on preferred stock $ (28 ) to $ (28 ) $ (113 ) to $ (113 ) $ (113 ) to $ (113 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 567 to $ 577 $ 2,055 to $ 2,065 $ 2,252 to $ 2,297 FFO (from above) $ 567 to $ 577 $ 2,055 to $ 2,065 $ 2,252 to $ 2,297 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue $ (15 ) to $ (5 ) $ (67 ) to $ (57 ) $ (9 ) to $ 11 Straight-lined expense $ 16 to $ 26 $ 85 to $ 95 $ 68 to $ 88 Stock-based compensation expense $ 23 to $ 27 $ 107 to $ 111 $ 111 to $ 115 Non-cash portion of tax provision $ (2 ) to $ 3 $ (4 ) to $ 1 $ (7 ) to $ 8 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 9 to $ 19 $ 50 to $ 60 $ 49 to $ 64 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $ 0 to $ 4 $ 5 to $ 9 $ 2 to $ 12 Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 3 $ (1 ) to $ 3 $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 $ 106 to $ 106 $ 0 to $ 0 Acquisition and integration costs $ 8 to $ 12 $ 26 to $ 30 $ 15 to $ 25 Maintenance capital expenditures $ (20 ) to $ (10 ) $ (66 ) to $ (56 ) $ (85 ) to $ (75 ) Corporate capital expenditures $ (30 ) to $ (20 ) $ (59 ) to $ (49 ) $ (40 ) to $ (30 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 591 to $ 601 $ 2,273 to $ 2,283 $ 2,413 to $ 2,458





(a) Previously issued fourth quarter 2018, full year 2018 and full year 2019 Outlook assumes diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018 of approximately 416 million, 415 million and 416 million, respectively. For all periods presented, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count. (b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion for our definitions of FFO and AFFO. (c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (d) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

The components of changes in site rental revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31, (dollars in millions) 2018 2017 Components of changes in site rental revenues(a): Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c) $ 1,048 $ 812 New leasing activity(b)(c) 60 42 Escalators 21 20 Non-renewals (22 ) (18 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d) 59 44 Straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators 20 3 Acquisitions(e) 82 192 Other — — Total GAAP site rental revenues $ 1,209 $ 1,051 Year-over-year changes in revenue: Reported GAAP site rental revenues 15.0 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(f) 5.6 %





(a) Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from customer licenses, tenant non-renewals, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website. (b) Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP. (c) Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators. (d) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein. (e) Represents the initial contribution of recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, with the exception of the impact of Lightower. To be consistent with prior presentations of the 2018 Outlook for Organic Contributions to Site Rental Revenues, the entire contribution to growth in site rental revenues in 2018 attributable to Lightower is included within acquisitions. (f) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.

The components of the changes in site rental revenues for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019 are forecasted as follows:

(dollars in millions) Full Year 2018 Full Year

2019 Outlook Components of changes in site rental revenues(a): Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c) $ 3,670 $ 4,643 New leasing activity(b)(c) 213 350-380 Escalators 83 85-95 Non-renewals (89 ) (185)-(165) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d) 207 260-300 Straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators 72 30-50 Acquisitions(e) 767 — Other — — Total GAAP site rental revenues $ 4,716 $4,939-$4,984 Year-over-year changes in revenue: Reported GAAP site rental revenues 28.5 % 5.2%(f) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(g) 5.6 % 6.0%(f)





(a) Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from customer licenses, tenant non-renewals, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website. (b) Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP. (c) Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators. (d) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein. (e) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, with the exception of the impact of Lightower. To be consistent with prior presentations of the 2018 Outlook for Organic Contributions to Site Rental Revenues, the entire contribution to growth in site rental revenues in 2018 attributable to Lightower is included within acquisitions. (f) Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2019 Outlook. (g) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.

Components of Historical Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest expense on debt obligations $ 162 $ 158 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net 5 5 Other, net (3 ) (3 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 164 $ 160

Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:

Full Year 2019 (in millions) Outlook Interest expense on debt obligations $ 696 to $ 716 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net $ 17 to $ 22 Other, net $ (19 ) to $ (14 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 687 to $ 732

Debt balances and maturity dates as of December 31, 2018 are as follows:

(in millions) Face Value Final Maturity Cash and cash equivalents(a) $ 277 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1(b) 300 May 2042 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(b) 700 May 2045 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1(b) 250 July 2043 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(b) 750 July 2048 3.849% Secured Notes 1,000 Apr. 2023 Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-1(c) 13 Aug. 2019 Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(c) 70 Aug. 2029 Capital leases and other obligations 227 Various Total secured debt $ 3,310 2016 Revolver 1,075 June 2023 2016 Term Loan A 2,356 June 2023 5.250% Senior Notes 1,650 Jan. 2023 4.875% Senior Notes 850 Apr. 2022 3.400% Senior Notes 850 Feb. 2021 4.450% Senior Notes 900 Feb. 2026 3.700% Senior Notes 750 June 2026 2.250% Senior Notes 700 Sept. 2021 4.000% Senior Notes 500 Mar. 2027 4.750% Senior Notes 350 May 2047 3.200% Senior Notes 750 Sept. 2024 3.650% Senior Notes 1,000 Sept. 2027 3.150% Senior Notes 750 July 2023 3.800% Senior Notes 1,000 Feb. 2028 Total unsecured debt $ 13,481 Total net debt $ 16,514





(a) Excludes restricted cash. (b) The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1 and 2015-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2022 and 2025, respectively. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2023 and 2028, respectively. (c) The Senior Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-1 principal amortizes during the period beginning in January 2010 and ending in August 2019 and the Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes during the period beginning in September 2019 and ending in August 2029.

Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is computed as follows:

(dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Total face value of debt $ 16,791 Ending cash and cash equivalents(a) 277 Total Net Debt $ 16,514 Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2018 $ 816 Last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA 3,264 Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 5.1 x





(a) Excludes restricted cash.

Components of Capital Expenditures:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Discretionary: Purchases of land interests $ 18 $ — $ — $ 18 $ 15 $ — $ — $ 15 Communications infrastructure construction and improvements 98 349 — 447 76 261 — 337 Sustaining: Maintenance and corporate 8 15 7 30 11 8 7 25 Integration — — 5 5 — — — — Total $ 124 $ 364 $ 11 $ 500 $ 101 $ 268 $ 7 $ 377

Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for further discussion of our components of capital expenditures.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on our management's current expectations. Such statements include our Outlook and plans, projections, and estimates regarding (1) potential benefits, returns, opportunities and customer and shareholder value which may be derived from our business, assets, investments, acquisitions and dividends, including on a long-and short-term basis, (2) our strategy, strategic position, business model and capabilities and the strength and fundamentals of our business, (3) our growth, including growth in our cash flows and dividends per share, long-term prospects and the trends impacting our business, (4) the potential benefits and contributions which may be derived from our recent acquisitions, including the contribution to or impact on our financial or operating results, (5) leasing environment and activity, including the contribution to our financial or operating results therefrom, (6) our investments in our business and communications infrastructure assets and the potential growth, returns and benefits therefrom, (7) our dividends and our dividend growth rate, including its driving factors, and targets, (8) the strength of the US market, (9) our portfolio of assets, including demand therefor, strategic position thereof and opportunities created thereby, (10) benefits which may be derived from refinancings, (11) cash flows, (12) tenant non-renewals, including the impact thereof, (13) capital expenditures, including sustaining and discretionary capital expenditures, and the timing thereof, (14) straight-line adjustments, (15) site rental revenues and estimated growth thereof, (16) site rental cost of operations, (17) net income (loss), (18) Adjusted EBITDA, including the impact of the timing of certain components thereof, (19) expenses, including interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (20) FFO, (21) AFFO and estimated growth thereof, (22) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, (23) our weighted-average common shares outstanding, including on a diluted basis, (24) services contribution, including the timing thereof, and (25) the utility of certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions prevailing market conditions and the following:

• Our business depends on the demand for our communications infrastructure, driven primarily by demand for data, and we may be adversely affected by any slowdown in such demand. Additionally, a reduction in the amount or change in the mix of network investment by our customers may materially and adversely affect our business (including reducing demand for tenant additions and services). • A substantial portion of our revenues is derived from a small number of customers, and the loss, consolidation or financial instability of any of such customers may materially decrease revenues or reduce demand for our communications infrastructure and services. • The expansion or development of our business, including through acquisitions, increased product offerings or other strategic growth opportunities may cause disruptions in our business, which may have an adverse effect on our business, operations or financial results. Additionally, we may fail to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the Lightower acquisition, or those benefits may take longer to realize than expected. • Our fiber segment has expanded rapidly, and the fiber business model contains certain differences from our towers business model, resulting in different operational risks. If we do not successfully operate our Fiber business model or identify or manage the related operational risks, such operations may produce results that are less than anticipated. • Failure to timely and efficiently execute on our construction projects could adversely affect our business. • Our substantial level of indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to react to changes in our business, and the terms of our debt instruments and our 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock limit our ability to take a number of actions that our management might otherwise believe to be in our best interests. In addition, if we fail to comply with our covenants, our debt could be accelerated. • We have a substantial amount of indebtedness. In the event we do not repay or refinance such indebtedness, we could face substantial liquidity issues and might be required to issue equity securities or securities convertible into equity securities, or sell some of our assets to meet our debt payment obligations. • Sales or issuances of a substantial number of shares of our common stock or securities convertible into shares of our common stock may adversely affect the market price of our common stock. • As a result of competition in our industry, we may find it more difficult to negotiate favorable rates on our new or renewing tenant contracts. • New technologies may reduce demand for our communications infrastructure or negatively impact our revenues. • If we fail to retain rights to our communications infrastructure, including the land interests under our towers and the right-of-way and other agreements related to our small cells and fiber solutions, our business may be adversely affected. • Our services business has historically experienced significant volatility in demand, which reduces the predictability of our results. • New wireless technologies may not deploy or be adopted by customers as rapidly or in the manner projected. • If we fail to comply with laws or regulations which regulate our business and which may change at any time, we may be fined or even lose our right to conduct some of our business. • If radio frequency emissions from wireless handsets or equipment on our communications infrastructure are demonstrated to cause negative health effects, potential future claims could adversely affect our operations, costs or revenues. • Certain provisions of our restated certificate of incorporation, amended and restated by-laws and operative agreements, and domestic and international competition laws may make it more difficult for a third party to acquire control of us or for us to acquire control of a third party, even if such a change in control would be beneficial to our stockholders. • We may be vulnerable to security breaches that could adversely affect our business, operations, and reputation. • Future dividend payments to our stockholders will reduce the availability of our cash on hand available to fund future discretionary investments, and may result in a need to incur indebtedness or issue equity securities to fund growth opportunities. In such event, the then current economic, credit market or equity market conditions will impact the availability or cost of such financing, which may hinder our ability to grow our per share results of operations. • Remaining qualified to be taxed as a REIT involves highly technical and complex provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. Failure to remain qualified as a REIT would result in our inability to deduct dividends to stockholders when computing our taxable income, which would reduce our available cash. • If we fail to pay scheduled dividends on our 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, in cash, common stock, or any combination of cash and common stock, we will be prohibited from paying dividends on our common stock, which may jeopardize our status as a REIT. • Complying with REIT requirements, including the 90% distribution requirement, may limit our flexibility or cause us to forgo otherwise attractive opportunities, including certain discretionary investments and potential financing alternatives. • REIT related ownership limitations and transfer restrictions may prevent or restrict certain transfers of our capital stock.



Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors which could affect our results is included in our filings with the SEC. As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except par values)





December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 277 $ 314 Restricted cash 131 121 Receivables, net 501 398 Prepaid expenses 172 162 Other current assets 148 139 Total current assets 1,229 1,134 Deferred site rental receivables 1,366 1,300 Property and equipment, net 13,676 12,933 Goodwill 10,078 10,021 Other intangible assets, net 5,516 5,962 Long-term prepaid rent and other assets, net 920 879 Total assets $ 32,785 $ 32,229 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 313 $ 249 Accrued interest 148 132 Deferred revenues 498 457 Other accrued liabilities 351 339 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 107 115 Total current liabilities 1,417 1,292 Debt and other long-term obligations 16,575 16,044 Other long-term liabilities 2,759 2,554 Total liabilities 20,751 19,890 Commitments and contingencies CCIC stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2018—415 and December 31, 2017—406 4 4 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value; 20 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2018—2 and December 31, 2017—2; aggregate liquidation value: December 31, 2018—$1,650 and December 31, 2017—$1,650 — — Additional paid-in capital 17,767 16,844 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (4 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (5,732 ) (4,505 ) Total equity 12,034 12,339 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,785 $ 32,229





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,209 $ 1,051 $ 4,716 $ 3,669 Services and other 210 187 707 687 Net revenues 1,419 1,238 5,423 4,356 Operating expenses: Costs of operations (exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion): Site rental 353 329 1,410 1,144 Services and other 135 110 437 420 Selling, general and administrative 145 127 563 426 Asset write-down charges 8 7 26 17 Acquisition and integration costs 9 34 27 61 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 390 362 1,528 1,242 Total operating expenses 1,040 969 3,991 3,310 Operating income (loss) 379 269 1,432 1,046 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (164 ) (160 ) (642 ) (591 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations — — (106 ) (4 ) Interest income 2 6 5 19 Other income (expense) 1 (2 ) 1 1 Income (loss) before income taxes 218 113 690 471 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (5 ) (15 ) (19 ) (26 ) Net income (loss) 213 98 671 445 Dividends on preferred stock (28 ) (28 ) (113 ) (58 ) Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 185 $ 70 $ 558 $ 387 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, basic $ 0.45 $ 0.17 $ 1.35 $ 1.01 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.17 $ 1.34 $ 1.01 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 415 406 413 382 Diluted 417 408 415 383





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)(a)

(In millions of dollars)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 671 $ 445 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,528 1,242 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 106 4 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 7 9 Stock-based compensation expense 103 92 Asset write-down charges 26 17 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 2 15 Other non-cash adjustments, net 2 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 276 176 Decrease (increase) in assets (219 ) 45 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,502 2,043 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (42 ) (9,260 ) Capital expenditures (1,741 ) (1,228 ) Other investing activities, net (12 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,795 ) (10,493 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,742 3,093 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (105 ) (119 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (2,346 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,820 2,820 Payments under revolving credit facility (1,725 ) (1,840 ) Payments for financing costs (31 ) (29 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 841 4,221 Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 1,608 Purchases of common stock (34 ) (23 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (1,782 ) (1,509 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (113 ) (30 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (733 ) 8,192 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26 ) (258 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) 1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period(a) 440 697 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period(a) $ 413 $ 440 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid 619 547 Income taxes paid 17 16





(a) Effective January 1, 2018, the Company is required to explain the change in restricted cash in addition to the change in cash and cash equivalents in its condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. The Company has applied this approach for all periods presented.





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Segment site rental revenues $ 798 $ 411 $ 1,209 $ 741 $ 310 $ 1,051 Segment services and other revenues 202 8 210 176 11 187 Segment revenues 1,000 419 1,419 917 321 1,238 Segment site rental cost of operations 207 138 345 212 106 318 Segment services and other cost of operations 127 5 132 98 10 108 Segment cost of operations(a)(b) 334 143 477 310 116 426 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 591 273 864 529 204 733 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 75 3 78 78 1 79 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 29 47 76 26 33 59 Segment operating profit(c) 637 229 866 581 172 753 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 50 50 $ 46 46 Stock-based compensation expense 25 25 30 30 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 390 390 362 362 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 164 164 160 160 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d) 19 19 42 42 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 218 $ 113





(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately. (b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $6 million and $8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $5 million for both of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $19 million and $22 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit. (d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.





SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Segment site rental revenues $ 3,116 $ 1,600 $ 4,716 $ 2,900 $ 769 $ 3,669 Segment services and other revenues 691 16 707 637 50 687 Segment revenues 3,807 1,616 5,423 3,537 819 4,356 Segment site rental cost of operations 848 525 1,373 845 264 1,109 Segment services and other cost of operations 418 11 429 374 41 415 Segment cost of operations(a)(b) 1,266 536 1,802 1,219 305 1,524 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 2,268 1,075 3,343 2,055 505 2,560 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 273 5 278 263 9 272 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 110 179 289 94 89 183 Segment operating profit(c) 2,431 901 3,332 2,224 425 2,649 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 191 191 $ 167 167 Stock-based compensation expense 108 108 96 96 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,528 1,528 1,242 1,242 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 642 642 591 591 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d) 173 173 82 82 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 690 $ 471





(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately. (b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $25 million and $20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $20 million for both of the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $83 million and $76 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit. (d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.

