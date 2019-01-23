Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website: https://www.gencoshipping.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com , and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of January 23, 2019, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, three Panamax, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,149,000 dwt.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550

