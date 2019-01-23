ChannelAdvisor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 13, 2019

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2018 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the periods. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 13, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 6448476, Toll Free (704) 288-0612, Passcode 6448476, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

/EIN News/ -- About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

Investor Contact:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Traci Mangini

+1 (919) 228-4886

traci.mangini@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Tamara Gibbs

+1 (919) 249-9798

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.