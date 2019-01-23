SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on February 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey Inc. (“SurveyMonkey”), a leading global survey software company, today announced that its parent company, SVMK Inc. (Nasdaq: SVMK), will report fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018, following the close of the market on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, February 20, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 3397918#.

Lock-Up Release

As previously disclosed, in accordance with certain early-release provisions in the lock-up agreements entered into between the underwriters of the IPO and all of our executive officers, directors and holders of our capital stock and securities convertible into or exchangeable for our capital stock as of the IPO, we expect the lock-up period will end at the close of market on February 13, 2019. We also plan to release our market standoff agreements when the lock-up period expires and shares subject to the lock-up period may begin trading on February 14, 2019 (the “lock-up release”).

We estimate that up to approximately 108.4 million shares of common stock may become eligible for sale in the public market following the lock-up release (subject to continued vesting of any unvested equity awards as of such date), of which approximately 58.4 million shares would be held by affiliates and subject to the volume and other restrictions of Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About SurveyMonkey:

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. The company’s People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. SurveyMonkey’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.

