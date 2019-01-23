HTG Molecular Appoints Dr. Joseph Sparano as Lead of Its Clinical Scientific Advisory Board for Breast Cancer Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has appointed Dr. Joseph Sparano as lead of its Breast Cancer Program Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Joseph Sparano is Professor of Medicine & Women's Health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Associate Chairman for Clinical Research in the Department of Oncology at Montefiore Medical Center and Associate Director for Clinical Research at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center. He is a medical oncologist whose research has focused on developmental therapeutic approaches for breast cancer, lymphoma and HIV-associated cancers, and clinical application biomarkers in breast cancer and other cancers. He previously served as Chair of the Breast Committee of the ECOG-ACRIN Research Group and is the study chair of the Trial Assigning Individualized Options for Treatment (TAILORx), the largest precision medicine trial in breast cancer ever conducted.



“We are absolutely thrilled that Dr. Sparano has agreed to chair our Clinical Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sparano has the experience and qualifications to guide HTG’s clinical development path for our comprehensive breast cancer molecular diagnostic assay,” stated Dr. Maureen Cronin, HTG’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Much has been learned since the TAILORx trial was designed and the rich data emerging from that trial, and many others, means that now there is clinically actionable genomic information available for all breast cancer patients. Our aim is to combine that information into one test accessible through all molecular pathology laboratories. Dr. Sparano’s guidance will be key in successfully reaching that objective,” continued Dr. Cronin.

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Sparano added, “I’m excited about the novel technologies developed by HTG and the prospects of applying these to advance patient care.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on advancing precision medicine. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future benefits of Dr. Sparano serving on HTG’s Breast Cancer Program Scientific Advisory Board. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with our ability to successfully commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

