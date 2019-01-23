SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT GSKY GS AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 to November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Definition: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Class Period: February 28, 2014 to December 17, 2018

Get additional information about GS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to December 19, 2018

Get additional information about AGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.