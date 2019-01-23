Larson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, 45 kVA, 480V to 208Y/120V AC

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a power distribution substation that converts three-phase 480V AC electrical current into three-phase 208Y/120V AC. This unit allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 480V AC power from generators and direct grid power.



The Larson Electronics MGS-4803P.100A-PS-45KVA-208.1203P.150A-6XMG Power Distribution Substation converts three phase 480V AC electrical current into three phase 208Y/120V AC.



On the primary side, operators connect 480V line-in power via 20` of #4 Type W cord with a 100-amp 4100P7W cord cap.



On the secondary side, operators connect to one HBL63CM69 receptacle for 240V equipment and to five HBL53CM62 receptacles for 120V equipment.



All receptacles are equipped with in-use waterproof covers and all breakers on the secondary side feature GFCI protection.





The MGS-4803P.100A-PS-45KVA-208.1203P.150A-6XMG portable power distribution substation allows operators to power 240V and 120V equipment from a single system. The primary side connects 480V line-in power through 20 feet of #4 Type W cord with a 100-amp 4100P7W cord cap. The secondary side connects to one HBL63CM69 receptacle for 240V equipment to five HBL53CM62 receptacles for 120V equipment, with all receptacles featuring weatherproof covers and secondary side breakers featuring GFCI protection.

Larson Electronics’ portable power distribution substation is galvanized to withstand demanding conditions and harsh environments with the transformer and load assembly mounted on a standard 2” by 2” by 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. The unit is equipped with forklift skid pockets, locking casters and an eyelet on the top for easy lifting with a cable. The transformer is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug that is provided. Suitable applications include use at construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ae94c79-13c8-4f53-8502-ac02ade73609

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea4f1482-687d-479d-84e9-7d680b039161

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aee325c-1565-41d1-b059-559e4bfe3808

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f29c7d-dec9-4f4a-b9e0-00c6c77ffefd



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.