62 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that 62 of its skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide with 2,975 nursing homes earning the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home.

U.S. News & World Report offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.

U.S. News relies on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. For the 2018-19 ratings, U.S. News introduced a new and first of its kind Short-Stay Rehabilitation rating. This new rating aims to provide patients with a clearer view of the quality of care provided by nursing homes to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.

“We are proud of the 62 Genesis Centers that have been identified as one of the best skilled nursing facilities in the country,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”

Genesis HealthCare Facilities

Overall Best Nursing Homes and Short-Stay Rehabilitation

Glen Hill Center, Danbury, CT

Harbor Hill Center, Belfast, ME

Hathorne Hill, Danvers, MA

Landon Place of Dover, Dover, NH

Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, Revere, MA

Pine Point Center, Scarborough, Maine

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lutherville, MD

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lafayette, CO

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lakewood, CO



Overall Best Nursing Homes

Cherry Ridge Center, Emmett, ID

Hackett Hill Center, Manchester, NH

Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown, NJ

Westwood Center, Keene, NH

Short-Stay Rehabilitation

Arbor Glen Center, Cedar Grove, NJ

Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, NJ

Brackenville Center, Hockessin, DE

Cedar Ridge Center, Skowhegan, ME

Columbia Crest Center, Moses Lake, WA

Courtyard Nursing Care Center, Medford, MA

Crescent Cities Center, Riverdale, MD

Fox Hill Center, Rockville, CT

Glade Valley Center, Walkersville, MD

Glendale Center, Naugatuck, CT

Golden Peaks Center, Fort Collins, CO

Governor’s House, Simsbury, CT

Grand Islander Center, Middletown, RI

Greenville Center, Greenville, RI

Greenwood Center, Warwick, RI

Heritage Hall North, Agawam, MA

Hillside Center, Wilmington, DE

Keller Landing, Tuscumbia, AL

Kent Regency Center, Warwick, RI

Keystone Center, Leominster, MA

Langdon Place of Keene, Keene, NH

Linden Grove Center, Puyallup, WA

Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton, PA

The Madison, Morgantown, WV

Magnolia Village, Bowling Green, KY

Maple Glen Center, Fairlawn, NJ

Naamans Creek Country Manor, Garnet Valley, PA

Oak Grove Center, Waterville, ME

Palm Center, Chelmsford, MA

Park Place Center, Monmouth Junction, NJ

Payette Center, Payette, ID

Pennsburg Manor, Pennsburg, PA

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, PA

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Moorestown, NJ

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Phoenixville, PA

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Voorhees, NJ

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Hatboro, PA

Prescott House, North Andover, MA

River Ridge Center, Kennebunk, MA

Sandy River Center, Farmington, ME

Somerset Ridge Center, Somerset, MA

South Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, North Kingston, RI

Spa Creek Center, Annapolis, MD

Willows Center, Woodbridge, CT

The Woodlands, Plainfield, NJ

Troy Hills Center, Parsippany, NJ

Warren Center, Warren, RI

Washington Terrace Center, Ogden, UT

Wayne Center, Wayne, PA

To learn more about these facilities or to find a Genesis location near you, visit us at www.genesishcc.com.

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,500 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact:

Lori Mayer

610-925-4138

