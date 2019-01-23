Freedom Cash Offer is looking to buy 5 houses in February in Phoenix, Arizona

Freedom Cash Offer wants to buy houses from 5 sellers in February in Phoenix, offering them fair prices and a fast-selling process.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Cash Offer is aspiring to buy 5 houses in the following month in the Phoenix area. The specific location of the house in Phoenix is not important, and the condition in which the house is not important either. Another thing that does not make a difference in the company buying houses is the reasons behind which the sellers are trying to get rid of their properties. Freedom Cash Offer will buy any house that is accepted in the process, and they will do it with an all-cash and extremely fast transaction.Nobody will be feeling as if though they’re not being heard when they’re collaborating with this company since Freedom Cash Offer will make sure that the sellers’ wishes are respected. Avoiding banks, agents and realtors in the process and their fees and commissions is just another big plus.If you find yourself thinking “I want to sell my house in Phoenix” reach out to Freedom Cash Offer and Stephanie Polydoroff because coincidentally their motto is “ We buy houses in Phoenix quickly and with cash.” Finding the right way to sell a house while at the same time thinking about it being cost-effective can be a stressful experience for the whole family. Instead of going the harder way, contacting Freedom Cash Offer can save any seller a lot of money, time, and compromises.The houses are bought in the as-is condition, and sellers don’t need to worry about fixing their properties, having tenants there or other. No matter if a seller is going through a divorce, loss of a family, is facing foreclosure, has an unwanted property, is moving away to a different location, or any of the other possible reasons, Stephanie will be there to offer sellers something that will fit their needs. All sellers have to do is go to their website or call, and after employees checking out the property, the sellers will receive offers that they are not obliged to accept.The company has a lot of satisfied customers leaving great reviews, “Stephanie is wonderful. She made the sale of my property a good experience. Excellent communication skills, personable, organized, and professional. I highly recommended Stephanie P! “said one of those customers.Another one wrote “Stephanie is one of the best, most honest investors in Arizona. She keeps her word with what she says she's going to do. She will make sure that whatever option you decided to go with is the option that is BEST FOR YOU! I would HIGHLY recommend her.Freedom Cash Offer also buys houses in the following places: Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Arcadia, Buckeye, Tonopah, Chandler, Gilbert, Maryvale, Apache Junction, Surprise, Sun City, Wittmann, Casa Grande, Litchfield Park, Glendale, Peoria, Bullhead City, Black Canyon City, Page, Avondale, Goodyear and all over Arizona.Learn how you can get cash for your house by visiting their website: https://www.freedomcashoffer.com Contact InfoName: Stephanie PolydoroffOrganization: Freedom Cash OfferAddress: 7904 E Chaparral Rd #A110-451, Scottsdale AZ 85250Phone: (480) 771-1559



