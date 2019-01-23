Easy Sale HomeBuyers buys homes in Raleigh for cash; looking to buy more in February

Easy Sale HomeBuyers are looking to buy houses in Raleigh, NC, fast for cash. No matter your situation, Easy Sale can buy your Raleigh house for cash today.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- B.J. Ward and Easy Sale HomeBuyers use a simple and all-cash process for buying out houses from the citizens of Raleigh. The company has three simple steps that every seller can follow easily. The first step is reaching out to the company either by calling them or going to the company’s website to fill out the form. After the form is filled out, the people from the company will visit the property that the seller submitted, or in some cases, pictures of the property are accepted as evidence. After that, the seller receives the offer from the company, and if they like it, the seller will pick out the date when the house needs to be sold. If sellers are not satisfied with the offer, they can refuse it and go their separate ways with the company. If the seller agrees to sell the property, they can choose the date they want, and full cash payment will be made on that day.We all know that trying to sell property quick can be very stressful and the process can get delayed beyond what the seller expects. Avoiding these problems and others like paying fees for agencies and realtors can be done by simply contacting Easy Sale HomeBuyers. Their motto is “ We buy houses in Raleigh with no fees and no commissions,” and they truly do, no matter the condition of the houses.There are many advantages in sellers wanting to get rid of their properties in Raleigh as fast as possible with the help of this company. Some of the best advantages are: that the sellers won’t need to sign contracts that bind them for longer periods, they won’t need to pay fees and commissions, they won’t have to repair or clean out their properties, they won’t have to waste their time to look for a trusted agent to sell their house, no mountains of paperwork, and most importantly no false hope that the house will be sold, since Easy Sale HomeBuyers doesn’t put the house up for sale, but they buy it from you directly.“Thank you to BJ Ward and his staff for making selling our home so painless and easy. I would gladly recommend you to anyone I know that is looking to sell. After placing a quick email inquiring on how it works, I received a call in less than 10 minutes. You guys are honest and wonderful to deal with, Thanks you from my family to yours” stated one satisfied customer.A different customer said: “Easy Sale HomeBuyers gave me exactly what I needed for my home and worked within my very tight timeframe. They turned an extraordinarily stressful situation into a much more manageable one. I would recommend Easy Sale HomeBuyers to anyone who needs to sell a home quickly!”Other places where Easy Sale HomeBuyers buy houses are Wake County, Durham County, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Knightdale, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon, Rolesville, Johnston County, Franklin County, and all surrounding areas. More information can be found on their website: https://www.easysalehomebuyers.com Contact InfoCEO Name: B.J. WardCompany Name: Easy Sale HomeBuyersCompany Address: 13200 Strickland Rd Suite 114-292 Raleigh, North Carolina 27613Company Phone: (919) 887-8452Website: http://www.easysalehomebuyers.com



